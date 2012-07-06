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BIKRAM RAI
It's not that our politicians don't know how much people hate them, they must sense it. But they just choose to do nothing about it because they know it doesn't really make much of a difference.
In a real democracy, elections could fix that. Only those who show integrity and promise would be elected, the crooks would be ousted, and that would be that. But our ruling class knows there are other ways to get themselves elected: cheating, intimidation or ethnic politics.
Voters are disillusioned and have lost confidence in elections because just about everyone is tainted, and it's just a matter of choosing between equally rotten alternatives. Our leaders may not be sure about a lot of things but they are convinced of their indispensability. And the one thing that brings them together is a collective fear of facing voters.
The death of the CA was tragic, but some party bosses are now proposing to revive it just because they have cold feet about 22 November. Nepalis have had enough of that circus already. This is the same CA that failed to do its job despite repeated extensions. What has changed, that it will deliver this time?
Besides, by whose authority do the leaders hope to reinstate the CA? We don't have a parliament, the president is ceremonial and the PM is a caretaker. There is a constitutional void but that isn't an excuse to run this country like a banana republic.
Prime Minister Bhattarai didn't have good intentions when he set out to dissolve the CA and unilaterally announce the elections, but that should not mean parties committed to democratic practice should also refuse to contest polls and call it a "Maoist trap". The NC and UML will risk losing whatever little credibility they have if they keep opposing elections and avoid going to the people.
By now the NC and UML have had enough time to figure out what useful idiots they have been to the Maoist plan. They stopped being agenda setters long ago, they have been reactive and have taken the back seat in politics. Most of their leaders are either corrupt, incompetent or uninspirational. Forget vision, they can't even organise a
rent-a-crowd rally in Kathmandu. If these are the guys supposed to defend democracy, then democracy in Nepal doesn't need enemies.
A massive ideological and structural overhaul of both parties is long overdue. An election would focus their minds, force them to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and forge a strong democratic alliance to face elections.
If elections don't turn up good candidates, we don't boycott them. We try and build a system that will push good candidates to the process. The NC and UML complain that the Maoists are trying to drag the country towards a
one-party dictatorship.
Perhaps it's time they go to the next election with young, dynamic and forward-thinking leaders who will reclaim the progressive agenda from the radicals. And perhaps it's also time youth leaders stop whining and take initiative instead of begging the old men to hand them power.
What the people don't want to see are the same old Sushil Koiralas, Sher Bahadur Deubas, Ram Chandra Paudels, Jhal Nath Khanals, Madhav Kumar Nepals, or KP Olis. The two parties are dominated by failed and ageing alpha males from the past, it's time to make a clean break.
A CA election may not solve our problems, but the demand for a constitution through a CA is so powerful and longstanding that any attempt to declare a constitution through other means will just radicalise positions. A better solution would be to hold national and local elections and then have the parliament pick up where we left off on the constitution from the earlier CA.
Local bodies have been without people's representatives for ten years now. There is no presence of the state in many parts of the country, local governance is in shambles. In the absence of the parliament, the caretaker government has grown inordinately powerful. The prime minister thinks he can not just bring a full budget through ordinance but run the entire country from Baluwatar. Unfortunately, the opposition is only making him stronger by obstructing elections and not coming up with their own alternatives.
The only way forward is to resolve the acute democratic deficit in the country through local and national elections. And the first step towards that is to form a national government.
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