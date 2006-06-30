Andrew Steele (#303) misses the point, which is a NIMBY (not in my back yard) attitude. By all means, shoot street dogs in the head, at least they would die quickly, unlike now. But just who is going to organise this? The effectiveness of dog sterilisation has, of course, been proved by various programs throughout the world, including the one in Jaipur. 'Lobbing a rock or two' is merely an effective and cruel way to move them to someone else's back yard. Great! Yes, there are always more pressing things to deal with-what is your community doing about these?

Helen Palmer, Kathmandu