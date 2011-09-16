nishachar Sep 16, 2011 Bravo Rubeena ! Heartwarming stories of the girls' reunion with their families. I wish the rescued children (and all other children too) are provided with a good education and overall environment. The last thing one would like to know is the girls willing to choose more dreadful paths for a search of a better life. By the way, pretty soon, we will see this in Nepal: Christians will have a legally protected reservation (20% ?) in all government agencies including the cabinet, army and parliament. In the name of inclusiveness and a democracy never seen elsewhere, the aid agencies, western evangelists and local proxies will then make sure proselytization goes on unobstructed and under the aegis of the state/public resources. If you have read Christian propaganda (globally- some are online) on Nepal, this clearly seems to be the next step. To prepare ground for this, a lot of noise about inclusion, ethnic issues, "marginalized communities," religions freedom, "correcting history's wrongs", proportionate representation, reservation and so on is being made right now. Here's to you- all the useful idiots- Jesus loves you more than you will know.

ccc Sep 16, 2011 It is a commendable and just action... but what about the education of these girls now??? and what is the follow up of the girls who have been rescued?? perhaps the ongoing education of these girls needs to be ensured now that they are reunited with family. Hope the euphoria of the rescue does not hamper the future of these girls... Anbu Illam Coimbatore, (from sources) was also part of this campaign... why does it not find any mention at all???? perhaps it was missed out per chance.. but it did have some role to play?? The TRUTH will set you FREE...

ccc Sep 16, 2011 It is a commendable and just action... but what about the education of these girls now??? and what is the follow up of the girls who have been rescued?? perhaps the ongoing education of these girls needs to be ensured now that they are reunited with family. Hope the euphoria of the rescue does not hamper the future of these girls... Anbu Illam Coimbatore, (from sources) was also part of this campaign... why does it not find any mention at all???? perhaps it was missed out per chance.. but it did have some role to play?? The TRUTH will set you FREE...

jivanta Sep 16, 2011 thanku

Philip Holmes Sep 16, 2011 I really hoped that this wouldn't become some kind of a religious football to kick around. Dr Job's Center, from what I saw of it last week during the rescue, was all about religious extremism and that is unpleasant be it Christian, Muslim or Hindu. Dr Job's activities and blatant trampling over child rights would be total anathema to those Christians who ARE doing good social work in India in a low key way without any proseltysing agenda. These include one wonderful Catholic priest who I know has been personally involved in the repatriation of these children and who helped us on circus rescue back in 2007. Hailing as I do from Northern Ireland originally I would commend religious tolerance and respect for one another in this new Nepal.

Philip Holmes Sep 17, 2011 For ccc: The truth that will set you free is that the only organisations involved in this were Esther Benjamins Memorial Foundation, ChildLine India Foundation and the local Child Welfare Committee all operating with the support of the Nepal Foreign Ministry and the Nepal embassy in Delhi. Who else might have jumped on a bandwagon after I left Coimbatore I cannot say. Follow up is crucial and we pride ourselves in doing that well rather than being "headline grabbers". We will take each case on its own merits but clearly dropping a child who has been in English medium school in Tamil Nadu into a Nepali medium school in Humla is not on the face of it a desirable option. Although if that is what the child wants, then fine and we'll help with that. I think it makes more sense to find a good English medium boarding school that is accessible to families. Dr Job can pay for the reintegration costs. He has been raking in money from far and wide on the backs of these children and he needs to compensate them for what he has put them through. We will pursue that compensation - and I have told him so. Best wishes.

Radha Krishna Deo Sep 17, 2011 Many Many thanks to Rubeena mahato, we hope baburam government and humanright comission will take immediate action. every year 5000 to 7000 women and girls disappered from nation through porous boder and human traffickers net works saling them to GCC in addition to India. what's the function of Womencomission and about 200 women CA in Assembly ? sacnepal

Philip Holmes Sep 18, 2011 ccc: Setting the record straight, yes indeed, Anbu Illam Don Bosco were indeed involved in that they provided shelter for the girls after they were removed from Dr Job's Center - and after we (including the journalist) left the scene. They work closely with ChildLine.

jo Sep 19, 2011 How unfortunate, have travelled thru this lovely area and would like to see those crazy western religious folk kept out of the area. It is happily and successfully buddhist and hindu, and does not need to have these western religious zealots tainting the area with there version of religion. I hope those in Humla will discourage religious organisations from coming there. The eyes of the world need to keep watch.

NEPALI Sep 19, 2011 BRB GOVERNMENT IS SAME AS PREVIOUS THREE & OTHER GOVERNMENT OF NEPAL. THEY NEED REMITTANCE eVEN FROM AMORAL JOB.HENCE NO ACTION FOR THIS ISSUE. RUBI SH POLITICIAN & BUREAUCRATS ARE GOVERNING NEPAL. MISFORTUNE TO COMMON PEOPLE.

Tashi Lama Sep 19, 2011 This story of girls rescued from far South India can be eye opening for the Nepalese people, but in reality thousands end up in the Indian brothels every year, which is worse then the girls at the missionary center. In the picture we can see the girls with clean school uniform, which I think is good part, but the bad and saddening part is losing their true identity behind. At present in Nepal, there are many Christian missionaries after the collapse of King Gyanendra's rule, these missionaries are taking advantage of secular government of Nepal, their main aim is to convert maximum of innocent Buddhist and Hindus in their religion, as these missionaries are well trained in the art of converting people by different means and tactics. The laborers, sales person, mechanics, carpet weavers and even the travelers at the bus park are not spared, there are preachers in every corner of valley, for the smarter people, they approach in smarter ways and for the illiterate, they have different ways to brain wash them. These Christian missionaries are well organized, they might open small school and small clinic, which are all free and the true motive behind is to convert people into Christianity, these free schools and clinics are not opened with sheer sense of love and compassion for the poor. The more radical ones are the Baptist and Protestant Christian missioners, Nepalese converted by these two groups shows disrespect to their own ancestral religion, they even spread blasphemy in the society against Buddhism and Hinduism, this in long run will create a big trouble for Nepalese society, like that in Nigeria. Converting people by means of luring with help and aids and by brain washing them with illogical belief is stupidity unlawful practice, such acts in reality saws the seed of communal violence in future! BEWARE!...........BEWARE!................BEWARE!

Nepali Sep 20, 2011 Thanks Mr. Lama #11 You should ask the Janjati Srimoni Hon. Subhas Nebang and other in CA. If they discuss in house Government Will take immidiate appropriate action. Primiers before declaration Jang Bahadur, srya bahadur, chandra bahadur and sher bahadur all alik Monster. But after declaration we are bond to say DAHAL- BAHADUR, NEPAL-BAHADUR,, KHANAL BAHADUR MAY BE HON. BRB WILL JOIN THE LIST OF THESE LIST OF BAHADURS WHO HAS NOT WORKED FOR NATION . BRING PASSPORT SYSTEM OR STRONG IDENTIFICATIO TO CONTROL THE CRIME. AND KIK THESE ALL BAHADUR OUT FROM CA ASSEMBLY .

Michael Sep 21, 2011 From the outset, it seems the story and the incidents are only to malign Christian social activity. I see your report that girls between 3 to 7 years old, were taken away nine years ago and they still have not forgotten Nepali language and culture. Is it not an evidence there stay at the center (Job's) including there so called (proselytism) are only benefitted the children in the way of a nice home and education.Mr. Philip, do you know that in a democratic nation like India, you can preach and teach any religion you believe that include Christianity.? Who faltered at first, the agent who brought the girls and presented them as orphans. Mr. Job accepted these children in the good intention to provide a future seeing their plight. What would been the physical condition while they brought to India.? Have you seen those poor village kids in Nepal today.? Did Mr. Job sent these kids to brothel to be sex slaves as you can tour in the red light areas of Mumbai and Delhi and else where. Is it wrong to give a Christian name when some one present the child as orphans and no one to look after. Any way you have rescued these kids and now your turn. Please do not sent them to Mumbai red light or please don't even take to UK.

SOCIAL WORKERS Sep 21, 2011 DISAPPERING WOMEN /GIRL OR TRAFFICKING IS CHRONIC PROPLEM MANY OF SEX WORKERS ACHIEVED AIDS AND COME BACK HOME. CURRENTLY NEPAL HAS RECORD OF 100, 000 PEOPLE WITHIN THE NATION WHERE INDIA 500,000. BY POPULATION INDIA IS 35 TIMES GREATER THAN THE NEPAL. BUT IN HIV POSITIVE RECORD ONLY 5. IT INDICATES SEX WORKERS FORCED TO SHIFT TO NEPAL AFTER GETTING AIDS. GOVERNMENT & SOCIAL RESOURCES NOT ENOUGH. WHAT IS dEFFERENCE BETWEEN REPULICAN NEPAL OR PREVIOUS. EXTREMLY POOR SOCIAL NETWORKING TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM

Nepali Sep 21, 2011 DEAR MICHAEL # 13 IT IS NOT THE QUESTION WHY CRYSTINITY INCREASES IN NEPAL. YOUR MISSION INFLUENCING ONLY POOR SLAB OF PEOPLE TO ADOPT. WHY MISSIONARY CHANGES THE NAME OF ADOPTERS? AND FOR INFANTS LANGUES TOO. WE LEARN FROM MIDIAL HUMANTRAFFICKING TRAPS AS HIGH AS 70 MILLIONS OF WOMEN ALL OVER WORLD , MAJORITY IN SEX TRADE? IS HUMINITERIANS ACCEPT THIS. IF MISSIONARY HONEST IN HIS PART WHY THEY DON'T APPROACH TO PARENT & TRANSPARENT IN BOTH GOVERNMENTS.

Mr. Poudel Sep 21, 2011 Go over to Mumbai and rescue the girls who have Hindu names/ maybe Hindi names by now... and who have been violated, battered, abused... It's always easy to rescue someone who is well fed, educated, cared for and cause a sensation especially when there is a religion called Christianity involved. Magical. lol

Soni Sep 21, 2011 There is nothing to laugh out loud about Mr Poudel, it is extremely irritating when criminals who are found out act like they are victims. Shamelessly you taunt us, everybody taunts us, because this country is poor. Apparently that is justification enough to "harvest our souls", to harvest our bodies, and to pretend that we are not worried about the problems plaguing us. But when everybody is hell bent on making the most of this opportunity to plunder us, of our souls and dignity then someone has to say enough. If we are poor, that is our problem, we will deal with it. We don't go pointing out how the masters of the universe who steal all the world's resources to build weapons and occupy other people's land and destroy other civilisations and culture's. There is no need to shed crocodile tears over our fates, especially by cowards who could not face up to their own conscience and had to let their souls be stolen.

Kale Rai Sep 22, 2011 Very soon you will have a former Pastor from Goa as our Prime Minister Comrade C.P.Gajurel. Sita ,Hisila and 30% 0f the PlA cadre will welcome them as their compatriots. And the band goes on and on.

Kale Rai Sep 22, 2011 ...also Comrade Dina Nath.

DURGA PRASAD Sep 22, 2011 I did mistake , in stead of Jolinanath i could have to slappe haruwa Bharte FM, he never allocated sufficient budget for women eployment Look at his stragdy , he and his associted 13 billion in a year for maoist dead corps but not even 1.3 billion for marginalized poor women of hill. Bharte tlai marnu bhanda pahile mukh ma kira paros (Darbya Mohan by look kami)

Gore Madhesi Sep 22, 2011 Dear Kale # 18 &19, Donot be more optimistic about these comerade. All are in same pound. Dahal, Gajurel , Sharma or Baburam or others, they out put of Bhun ( When Brahamin mind get polluted with wrong vision) consperacy. Vertually they are doing no work and perasite to national tressury. Did you find them ever thinking for 30 million Nepali. they are limited to 15000 PLA and 15000 dead corps. Hence don't expect any thing from them . suggest them to be in North korea how comunism lifted to socilism level.

ANURADHA Sep 22, 2011 Soni # 17 You are not realastic, we have huge resources to feed our citizen. biggest proplem is Politician or political workers. All decision and Resources in their hand. They can creat seat in each VDC or school to absorb illitrate women or girls on paid volunteer Basis. herticulture,community vegitable farming, goat farming, poultry are other option. But these rascal don't provide adiuate subsidy or support. The cases are going worse. Let us hope after local election somthing will come as ray of light.

CHRESANAD Sep 22, 2011 Our hon. V.P use to say, ''I have no Work" This will be exremly Big Project for him if he speak few word about these panic condition of people . But the crrupt mind of his past career don't allow him to do any thing. Dahi chure Niralaz .... still you have time to open your eyes or get suicide!

READERS Sep 22, 2011 Dear Editor NT. The objectives of this article and missing half is similar. combine them and send to all cominist leaders of CA. combinely they have more than 2/3rd majority in CA. The will pass a bill each of cader will recue one and give shelter in his family as appropriate to match his condition.Push the GREAT leader PKD to cordinate.

Madhesi Sep 22, 2011 Thanks to Madhesi Leaders Gachhadar, Jitendra Dev, Jaiprakash , Hrideh Tripathi and others who have married with Hills Girls and suppot them for better lives, but most of hillperson and even Leaders are envolved directly or indirectly in trafficking. Thaks to Media people highlighting the issue.

PASHUPATI Sep 22, 2011 Why people forget me & my worker , our contibution is great to remind.JBR.

Mr. Poudel Sep 22, 2011 I think most of you should be commenting on the other article - The missing half. Here it is . My point is that there are more than 4 times as many comments on this article precisely because "Christianity" is mentioned, now we have someone else that we can blame. But, hey!!!! It is the Nepalis; we are the ones who sell these poor souls, or shall we say wish to 'harvest them' and make money. We are the ones who exploit and whore our sisters, aunts, daughters, nieces, neighbors, wives, granddaughters... Is it so difficult for us to confront ourselves that we look for some stupid little excuse of a religion to create a sensation? Listen to yourselves. SAD!!!! But, this turned out to be a HAPPY ENDING, did it not? Their families found them in an excellent condition, did they not? Now, I dare you to go to a whorehouse in Mumbai, (and in Kathmandu) and rescue a 12 year old NEPALI girl who is being raped by 30 men every day... Can you? Can I? Can that Philip Holmes? We are so f*cking self- righteous and retarded aren't we? We hate to confront it, because it is so difficult and expensive and depressing and hopeless and helpless. It's their Karma, so just let it be... But rescue someone who is well fed, educated, well dressed, healthy, loved, not-violated, not-raped, preserved and it's like disturbing a hornet's nest because the Christians did it. The damned Christians gave them a new name. But then again, it was a 'Nepali politician/ whoever' who took these girls over, ain't it? Don't you think we should thank the Christians for their faithfulness in preserving these girls and keeping them in a very good shape (I'm sure they have had to eat 'holy cow' but what the hell, I have too). Don't you think the Christians were just so very trusting and loving and willing to help... Oh!! and Hold on!! It was their PARENTS who PAID to have their children taken away... Should they not be busted as well? I wonder if the story would have been the same if they had been taken to Mumbai... And, WoW! a 'holier than thou' INGO gets the credit for doing absolutely nothing... "Poor countries are turning into a missionary haven for religious zealots and this has led to a new form of trafficking," says Philip Holmes of Esther Benjamins Memorial Foundation. <br The reason given to us in the article all along is 'that the parents PAID to have their children in a SAFE PLACE, because of the war'... now he blames it on poverty, on religious zealots, on missionaries... wtf So Nepalis, from now on, Let us start by BLAMING OURSELVES first... We are the PROBLEM

Joseph Sep 22, 2011 I wish those who rescued these girls from Job Cengtre will go to the red streets of Bombay and elsewhere and rescue all the girls from prostitution, and give them a decent education and job in Nepal. How many have the courage?

Satya Sep 22, 2011 Mr Poudel, some points to clear your thoughts: EBMF has carried out numerous risky rescues of children from circus and correction homes and rehabilitated them. Just google them in Nepali Times to see their work or click on the links given below this article.Please care to find out about the work of people before rubbishing their years of selfless work at least. It is wrong to say that they are just glory hunters who have gone the easy way to rescue in your words 'well fed', 'educated' and 'loved' children. Firstly love is the last thing these children who were snatched away from their parents at a tender age and put in a faraway orphanage could ever know. About being well-fed, the parents of these children may not be rich but they were well off enough to pay their children's way to boarding schools in Kathmandu to study (no they had not paid to get rid of their children, an idea god knows how you gathered). Their sons are still being educated in institution run by Phadera, girls were kidnapped at the middle of night to Coimbatore without informing their brothers and families back home. Even without PP Job, these girls would have been well fed. Secondly, the education that these children get won't be graced with degrees because they have an ambiguous legal identity as Nepali orphans kept in Indian orphanage. And most importantly, Job has only used these children and their poverty to amass huge donations from Christians all over the world and not worked with a sense of compassion as you surmise. Their website which they have pulled out now following the crackdown with its blatant rhetoric and messages of children pitifully saying 'please save us, help us, donate us money' would have changed your view perhaps. There are hundreds of children from Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan who have been kidnapped at a young age and brought here. Aren't there enough orphans in India he would have cared to provide for? Why send out agents all over the place and bring false orphans of foreign origin when it is illegal under the Indian law? These girls may not have been slaving in brothels but it is idiotic to say that they don't deserve the rescue for this reason. Many parents lost their only children due to Job and his Nepali accomplice Phadera, and spent 10 years in anguish hopelessly searching for them. You are not suggesting that these parents were done a favour by Job, are you? It may seem fashionable to put on an air of cynicism. But sometimes it clouds your reason and makes you say really stupid things. Don't you think?

Mr. Poudel Sep 23, 2011 Nepalis are the problem is my point... We are the ones who are behind all of this mess... call it stupid fashionable cynicism but it is THE 'SATYA'... Me Thinks!!! Don't you? You are trying to protect the image of EBMF and pretend to be their spokesperson (are you? it would be awesome if you were!), but you are completely missing my point by focusing solely on defending EBMF (I still maintain that THIS rescue operation is paramount to doing absolutely nothing.) The sensation this has created is because the CHRISTIANS were the culprits. Did you really think my comment was fashionable? Thank you, but please read the comment once more and then give a clear, reasonably unfashionable and 'intelligent' criticism. Again, I repeat WE ARE THE PROBLEM.

Nepali Sep 24, 2011 Mr. Poudel #30 & Joseph #28 Both of you deviating from truth. # For joseph challenge 70 million women are under exploitation all over world mainly cristinity is dominated.countries, but here is the prostitution going on illegal and unsafe way under trafficking.# Mr. poudel stress on cristinity but it's cronic case of nepalese

David McCracken Sep 24, 2011 To Philip Homes and EBMT. Fantastic! You have many supporters here in Hong Kong and it's an honour to support your work.

Philip Holmes Sep 26, 2011 Thanks, David, I appreciate the comment. It is not easy to tackle trafficking at the grass roots; so many people have missed the point that whatever the end might seem like on the face of it - a "good" education - this end does not justify the sordid means of getting there. That is to say, trade in children, trampling on children's rights, deception, abduction, theft of identity and illegalities that can be tracked all the way from Humla to Coimbatore. And some of the journalists, who have failed to research their story, should be really ashamed of themselves in playing into the hands of the traffickers.

Henry Scobie Sep 26, 2011 For more on DB Phadera/Fadera, see -- A trafficker remains scot-free (The Kathmandu Post): http://pearadoptinfo-nepal.blogspot.com/2011/07/trafficker-remains-scot-free-kathmandu.html And for a terrific, first-hand account of Phadera, go to Lonely Planet (read the full thread): http://www.lonelyplanet.com/thorntree/thread.jspa?threadID=2032255&start=0&limit=1000 Henry

SURDASH Sep 26, 2011 AFTER DECLARATION OF REPULICAN THREE PRIMINISTERS HAVE DISTRIBUTED CASH TO POLITICIANS 300 MILLION FROM PRIEMINISTER'S FUND IF 10% OF THE FUND WILL DIVERTED TO CONTROL THIS UNHUMANITERIAN AFFAIR SEVERAL WILL GET LIFE. WEALTHY POLITICIAN LIKE BHARAT MOHAN HAS ALSO RECIEVED NRS. 200,000, WHO SHOWS HIS BALANCE 5 MILLION. SHAME SHAME COMERADES.

Philip Holmes Sep 26, 2011 Thank you Henry Scobie. Much appreciated. It was the first of these links that was part of our research before the team went to Coimbatore. I have been dismayed at the bitter comments and hate mail that we've received over the past week from Nepalis who should be supporting us in the face of trafficking. I hope when the full story becomes clear following formal investigations in Tamil Nadu -as it surely will - one or two of those big mouths who have written such damning messages (complete with expletives) will have a sufficient shred of decency within them to apologise to me and my wonderful, determined team.

Kaji Sep 27, 2011 Phadera should not be let off the hook. Now we hear that he has bought police and govt officers to stop investigation in this case. This is a big racket. It should be busted.Or Phadera will destroy the lives of many other kids.

BLIND Sep 27, 2011 PHILIP HOMES #36 HOW YOUR DIDICATED TEAM DON'T WORK FOR SOMALIANS. PLEASE DISCLOSE WHO APOLOGIZE TO YOU.WILL YOU CLARIFY YOUR ITENTION.

Henry Scobie Sep 27, 2011 UNICEF's Phadera/Humla investigation looked at the Michael Job Centre back in December of 2004. Many of us never understood why UNICEF suppressed their 2005 Humla report (apparently the investigation was "too controversial" for publication). The Michael Job children should have been rescued back in 2005....

Plzz Help The Girls Oct 5, 2011 PLEASE READ THIS ,FOR THE SAKE OF THOSE GIRLS !! Its not a matter of religion !!! Its a matter of people like us being entirely ruined for some short-termed greed of those brothellers!! Look at her life..While many of us us are thinkin of havin some fun & hapiness,she is worried of how much torture and what sort of customers she has to undergo today. Family-friends : the basicity of our lives more than food and water...Well,For her these things are a far cry.She spends her entire youth & beauty locked in a room,tortured,seldom electrified & having sex with all who have paid for her !!! Its strange is'nt it ??It's get stranger when I wonder if she is a person having feelings just like us and everything seems really weird to me when I wonder how humans who have sold her could play with a life like them and commit the worst of what humanity has to offer. Thank you !!