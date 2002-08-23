The Fulbari Resort & Spa has been nominated to an exclusive club of the world's great hotels placing it alongside international names such as The Ritz Carlton, The Grand Hyatt, The Oberoi Bali and the Banyan Tree and The Royal Meridian Yacht Club in Phuket, Thailand. A company press release says that selection was based on a number of criteria including architectural design, natural setting, interiors, ambience and guest satisfaction. The exclusive collection of the world's select hotel properties is operated by the Great Hotels of the World organisation, which is based in London.