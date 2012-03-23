On 25 April 2006 a group of Nepal Army soldiers led by Captain Pralad Thapa Magar repeatedly gang raped Sapana Gurung in Belbari and then shot her dead. When her family and friends went to the army barrack to complain, Magar instructed his personnel to open fire. The indiscriminate shooting left 6 dead and injured 50 others. Gopal Chandra Gautam who was one of the wounded, committed suicide in 2009 because he could no longer endure the psychological trauma.

After the incident, the government formed a probe committee which held Magar and eleven ither soldiers guilty, but beyond distributing a pittance, the decision of the parliamentary committee has not been implemented and the convicts are not only walking free, but still serving in the Army. Moreover, Gurung's family has not received the compensation amount promised by the state. Families of the six people who died during the protest have also been denied compensation so far. Six years on, the massacre has been shamelessly forgotten.