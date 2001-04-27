he government invited the CPN-UML last Saturday to participate in a discussion about the proposed "Integrated Security and Development Plan". The UML declined the invitation, instead putting forth four demands. The UML said that the Programme is futile and cannot help solve the Maoist problem, and refused to hold talks with the government. The four demands were:



l The programme is groundwork for mobilisation of the army. It has been UML's political stand that Maoist problem cannot be solved by the use of force.

l The programme is ambiguous, directionless and dubious. It is not clear even about the nature of the Maoist problem.



l The programme is superficial and reactionary and will provide further opportunities for the Nepali Congress and the government for corruption.

l The present government is autocratic and undemocratic. It has been using the police to curb the democratic and constitutional rights of the opposition to peaceful demonstration, and to arrest innocent leaders and political activists. There is no guarantee that it would not use the army to destroy democracy and suppress the opposition.



Only a government with political commitment, ethics and high morale can lead the country and give it direction. Koirala's government lacks these qualities. The government itself is synonymous with violation of the constitution and laws and democratic rights, intrigue, unrest and corruption. On what moral grounds can the government expect to rule the country and solve the Maoist problem? A government presided over by a useless and corrupt prime minister cannot solve the nation's problem. The plan is only another ploy of the corrupt.