

A GARDEN OF MANY FLOWERS: US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Barry R Lowenkron (middle) with Foreign Minister Sahana Pradhan and US Ambassador James Moriarty on Thursday at Sital Nibas under a portrait of King Prithbi Narayan Shah.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



BURNING ISSUE: Bhutani protesters burn a protrait of the Indian prime minister at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Tuesday as other refugees began their 'Long March' back to Bhutan. The march was stopped at a border bridge in Jhapa and Indian police shot dead one protester and injured several others. After talks, the march has been put off for 15 days.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



RUNNING BLIND: Blind marathoner Mark Pollock (left) and John Regan his guide, after completing the world's highest run from 5,356m Chomolungma Base Camp and ending at the 3,446m at Namche Bajar in 16h 27m 39s on Monday night.

(KUMAR SHRESTHA)



THE ART OF TREKKING: Artists Sagar Manandhar, Prasant Gurung, Bidhata KC, Bhawana Manandhar, Erina Dongol, Sunil Ranjit, and LK Lama during an artistic trek 'Inspiration of Manaslu' at Sama Gaun (3,360m) last week organised by Manang Youth Society which will use the paintings produced to promote treks in Manang and Manaslu.

(KIRAN PANDAY)