I have been reporting on the Madhes movement for a long time and despite the challenges brought on by continuing protests and economic blockade, I continued to do so. My reports have highlighted the movement.

But the regular closure of the region and the blockade has caused an acute shortage of fuel and resulted in the flourishing of black market. As I need to travel regularly on motorcycle for coverage, I have been forced to buy petrol at exorbitant rates.

During the course of my reporting I was harassed by cadres of Madhesi Morcha, who spilt the petrol from my motorcycle’s fuel tank all over the road. It is impossible to continue reporting from the ground given the circumstances. I apologise to all leaders, cadre and well-wishers of the Madhesi Morcha, but there’s no way I can do my job in such difficult times.

RK Patel Journalist with Prateek Daily/Radio Birganj on Facebook, 25 October

Tags: Madhes, Indian blockade, Nepal