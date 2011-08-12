BIKRAM RAI
Nepali Times: Who will be the consensus candidate as the PM is all set to resign on 13 August?
Baburam Bhattarai: It is up to the parties to decide. As the largest party in the CA, naturally the UCPN (Maoist) has been claiming leadership in national unity government. Our party has unanimously nominated me as prime ministerial candidate, but who would lead the government will be decided after consultation with other parties. 

The parties all seem to have their own candidate for the prime minister. How is consensus possible?
The experiences of the past three years have shown, majority governments failed to move the peace and constitution writing process forward. We made a mistake by forcing majoritarian politics over the politics of consensus. It has been my consistent position that there is no alternative to consensus to bring Nepali politics back on track. This time I hope everyone agrees. It's the only way peace and constitution writing process can be moved forward.

Are two days enough to forge a consensus?
(The prime minister) was supposed to resign even if there is no consensus as a part of the five-point deal. You can fight for infinity, but you need one moment of sanity for consensus. The selection of the prime minister becomes a protracted process in Nepal. It took almost seven months for a new government to come in place after the resignation of Madhav Kumar Nepal last time. We should learn from our past mistakes. It will be stupid if we keep repeating them. We need to form a national unity government and form it quick.

How long will it take to reach a consensus since the major issues of PLA integration has not been resolved?
There is more or less consensus on the number to be integrated. Now we have to finalise the modality of integration, its norms, rank harmonisation and package deal for rehabilitation. Based on these, the process of regrouping will be started. But this should not obstruct the formation of a national unity government. On the contrary, it is this unity government which will implement the agreement and move the peace process forward.

With 20 days left for the CA deadline, is it possible to complete all these tasks?
As I said earlier, we only need a moment of rational thinking to forge a consensus. Political parties should first agree on these issues in principle, we have enough time in hand for an agreement. If there is an agreement, the national consensus government will kick-start the process that has been stalled for so long. Yes it will take time to implement all the deals, for which we need extension of the CA but then at least we would have a basis for one.

Why should people believe that political parties are serious about it this time?
Three years of going around in circles has proved that there is no alternative to consensus. Making  majority governments and sticking to party positions will take us nowhere. I know it sounds ironic, but all political parties have realised this fact.

How will the new government be formed?
There are three tasks ahead: integration, constitution and national unity government. All three should be dealt with in a package. You cannot insist on any one. It is not important which party took which stand in the past. It is time to look ahead and find a common ground to get there. Once that is sought, a national unity government comprising of the Maoists, NC, UML and Madhesi parties will be formed to take the peace and constitution writing to its logical end.

Who will take the responsibility if and when this deal is reached?
When one party is in the government and the rest oppose, there is no deal. That is why we need a national unity government so that everybody takes a collective responsibility.

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