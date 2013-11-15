Interview with UML’s PR candidate Ramkumari Jhakri , who filed a complaint in the Election Commission demanding it cancel Maoist candidate Bal Krishna Dhungel’s ticket. In 2010, a SC bench had pronounced a life sentence on Dhungel for the murder of Ujjan Shrestha in Okhaldhunga during the war. But the Maoists pardoned him and nominated him to the CA in 2008.

Himalkhabar: Why did you file a complaint against Dhungel?

Ramkumari Jhakri: A murderer sentenced to life by the SC was running for elections again and no one had dared to stand up against such injustice. So I did. I have seen the sadness in the eyes of Ujjan Shrestha’s sister. She has spent years going from one government office to another seeking justice.

How do you feel after the EC revoked Dhungel’s candidacy?

I believe in the rule of law, in citizens’ rights, and human rights. I have fought revolutions on behalf of these issues. Despite having a criminal case lodged against him, Dhungel took advantage of a weak state and became a CA member in 2008. If he had his way, he would contest in the upcoming elections as well. I wholeheartedly welcome the EC’s decision. It has set a good precedent and shown that no one is above the law and that the state does not protect the accused.

Will digging up war crimes encourage more violence?

Conflict-era excesses are unpardonable and the accused cannot be set free under the pretext that they were political in nature. If a Truth and Reconciliation Commission had given Dhungel general amnesty, then that would have been fine. But the state cannot be blind to injustices. Therefore, we must set up the commission as soon as possible so that it can carry out impartial investigations into war crimes committed by both the state and Maoist forces. Even after two of its senior leaders became prime ministers, the Maoist party showed no sense of urgency in establishing a commission.

But revoking Dhungel’s ticket does not mean the Shrestha family have attained justice.

Dhungel was sentenced to life imprisonment by the SC under Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi. He should have been arrested by the state, but he is walking around a free man. Regmi should implement the verdict he gave. If not this government, I hope a future government takes up this case and delivers complete justice.

Read interview in Nepali