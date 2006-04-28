A new cabinet 2 May | 1.20 PM NST Update | From Issue #295 (April 28 - May 4, 2006)

After three days of discussion, seven party alliance has formed a seven member cabinet of ministers. Although the leaders agreed to form a cabinet comprising 21 members, the cabinet is yet to take full shape due to some disputes among the alliance partners about the division of portfolios. The new cabinet has a majority of NC and NC (D), does not yet represent all members of SPA and will be expanded later. KP Sharma Oli (UML) was appointed deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister.



Girija Prasad Koirala: Prime Minister

KP Sharma Oli (UML): Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Krishna Prasad Sitaula (NC): Ministry of Home

Ram Sharan Mahat: Ministry of Finance

Mahanta Thakur (NC): Ministry for Agriculture and Cooperatives

Gopal Man Shrestha (NC-D): Ministry for Physical Planning and Works

Prabhu Narayan Chaudhari: Ministry for Land Reform and Management