After three days of discussion, seven party alliance has formed a seven member cabinet of ministers. Although the leaders agreed to form a cabinet comprising 21 members, the cabinet is yet to take full shape due to some disputes among the alliance partners about the division of portfolios. The new cabinet has a majority of NC and NC (D), does not yet represent all members of SPA and will be expanded later. KP Sharma Oli (UML) was appointed deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister.
Girija Prasad Koirala: Prime Minister
KP Sharma Oli (UML): Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Krishna Prasad Sitaula (NC): Ministry of Home
Ram Sharan Mahat: Ministry of Finance
Mahanta Thakur (NC): Ministry for Agriculture and Cooperatives
Gopal Man Shrestha (NC-D): Ministry for Physical Planning and Works
Prabhu Narayan Chaudhari: Ministry for Land Reform and Management
A new cabinet
2 May | 1.20 PM NST