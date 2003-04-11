A new Nepal Lilambar Acharya in Kantipur, 28 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #140 (April 11-17, 2003)

The constitution has accepted the king as an icon of national unity and not as one of the political forces. The king himself has accepted this. The concept of monarch within the framework of parliament has been constitutionally established in 1990. Why then are the Maoists trying to start the talks from a point preceding the achievements of 1990 by projecting the king, parties and themselves as three separate powers?



Yes, these developments reveal that the institution of monarchy and multiparty system were not linked in the past 12 years. An assault on one did not hurt the other. The Maoists took advantage of that situation during the course of the insurgency. If the same policy is included in the agenda for the talks, it would be wrong and unfortunate.



There are still some elements that maintain the people's representatives should not be allowed to run the state. If the Maoists make a bold move to give up violence and embrace multiparty democracy, a strong progressive force can be generated. A sovereign parliament comprising such forces can lead the task of building a new Nepal.