We is the king of the 'last slow dance' and no romantic compilation album would be complete without 'I just called to say I love you' while many a wedding couple have smooched their first to 'Isn't she lovely'.

This weekend the soulful hits of Stevie Wonder are being played live at a tribute concert at the Summit hotel by Dutch vocal trio Posey and the Fags and 1974AD.

This is the final concert here for trio who have been in Nepal for the past eight months, performing in various places throughout the city and teaching at Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory. Also performing on the piano is Yan from Norway.

A big fan of Stevie Wonder, 1974AD and Posey and the Fags have been deeply influenced and inspired by his music, though they are making their own musical arrangements of his songs. The Friday concert is to give Kathmandu a taste of some of his greatest songs and a chance for different bands to work together, the bands claim.

"This is also a great opportunity for Nepali musicians to learn, teach and form relationships with bands from other countries. We can learn more about different countries and their cultures" says Sanjay Shrestha of 1974AD.

Tickets are available at the Summit Hotel for Rs 1499 and the concert starts from 6.30 PM. Summit Hotel's spit roast barbecue will also be served.