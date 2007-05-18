Photojournalism has taken off in a big way in Nepal in recent years. The range of subjects receiving coverage, the quality of the images, and their use in print media for maximum impact have all improved dramatically.

These winning images of the first ever photojournalism contest organised by the National Forum of Photo Journalists (NFPJ) and Photo Concern are some of the excellent photographs taken in the last year. Ninety-one photographers submitted 328 pictures, but there were just 13 winners, three each in the news, feature, sports, and environment categories, and the grand prize winner 'press photo of the year'.

Sagar Shrestha's dramatic Jana Andolan II shot bagged the Rs 50,000 press photo of the year award. Winners of the top three spots in the individual categories were: Rajendra Manandhar, Ravi Manandhar, and Sundar Shrestha for news; Eakal Silwal, Chandra Shekhar Karki, and Sailendra Kharel for features; Sailendra Kharel, Janak Nepal, and Saligram Tiwari for environment; and Udipt Singh Chhetry, Tashi R Ghale, and Prakash Mathema for sports.

The contest was judged by veteran photographers Mani Lama and Nrip Dhoj Khadka, NFPJ president Bikash Rauniyar, Kantipur editor Narayan Wagle, and industrialist Gajananda Vaidya.



GRAND PRIZE

NEVER TOO YOUNG TO BE PUT DOWN: A young boy fighting off members of the Armed Police Force during the April Uprising in Gongabu, Kathmandu, Nepal, 2006.

SAGAR SHRESTHA



ENVIRONMENT, THIRD PRIZE

PLEASE MAKE IT STOP: A young girl finds time for contemplation in a brick factory in Kathmandu, 2006.

SALIGRAM TIWARI



FEATURE, FIRST PRIZE

BEARING IT ALL: Women and their children taking home firewood along the banks of the Narayani river in Gaidakot, Nawalparasi, 2006.

EAKAL SILWAL



NEWS, SECOND PRIZE

BLIND PREJUDICE: Vision-impaired protestors demanding a quota in the interim parliament at Singha Darbar, Kathmandu, 2006.

RAVI MANANDHAR



SPORTS, SECOND PRIZE

CAN'T TOUCH ME: There's fierce competition at the annual horse race in Manang, 2006.

TASHI R GHALE