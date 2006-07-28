Sridhar Samsher J B Rana is the first non-Tibetan to be bestowed with the title 'Rinpoche'. Rana, whose interest in religion was sparked when he returned to Nepal after studying in India in the 1970s, came into contact with Khaptad Baba when he was studying Hinduism in 1976 and started training under him. So impressed was Khaptad Baba with Rana's deep interest in the Vedas and religion that he offered to become his mentor.

Rana was so interested in religion that he started studying Zen Buddhism in 1980 under guru Osho Nen Re Kobori at the world famous Daitokuji school in Kyoto. By 1994, Rana had trained under numerous Tibetan gurus and with permission from one of his teachers, Tulku Ugren Rinpoche, he was permitted to start teaching 'Maha Vipasyana'. The same year he gained the title Acharya from the renowned Rinpoche Karma Thinle.

In 1996, Rana decided to master 'Tantrik Vipasyana' techniques. Under the supervision of his teacher Chobgya Thrichen Rinpoche, 11 years ago he embarked upon a prolonged intense period of meditation and recently earned the title 'Mahayogi Sridhar Rana Rinpoche'. Rinpoche is a Tibetan word mean 'precious gem'.

Before Rana began meditating, he started a group called Byom Kusum whose members translate Buddhist religious scriptures into Nepali and teach meditation techniques and other spiritual activities. They are also trying to revive the ancient traditions of Nigma, Kagya and Sakya in Nepal and India.

Apart from meditation, Rana has also been writing sermons for his students. His writings emphasise the comparative study of religion and attempt to explain Buddhism in a modern scientific way.