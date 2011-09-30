Vija Srestha Oct 1, 2011

Mr.Bhattarai these are your priorities,damaged schools and people without homes,roads etc.and you brought PLA soldiers as your bargaining material.If your PLA soldiers and you personali were for the people and fought for them,your service as PLA soldiers must be,should have been free of cost and service ,but you brought them to discussion table as your bargaining material.So tell me Mr.Bhattarai where is your personal and your parties devotion to people?Now millions of money will be spent on integration and packages for your PLA and party members who were devoted only to you personali and to your party.Whose money are you spending?Are those from pockets of your sponsors or is it government money?How can you ever look into eyes of any poor Nepali child,mother and father.It only tells me that your so devoted party cadres and PLA do not do anything for free unless you do not pay money.So here is the end of your parties ideology,from the roots ,no one wanted to do the job free of cost even your cadres and PLA.Here is the main reason to bring PLA as the spike in the wheel as you have to pay the dues.The whole process of development is delayed,diverted by you and your party.You do not care for people ,you care for the power,for the top post as PM .Your inability to speak and stand up for people in your own party against your own Dahal should have been the indicator and now is clearly seen that you are just the other PM taking advantage of the situation,playing your games ,the same way Dahal did at his PM ship time,however it doesn't lessen your responsibility and your speeches at different meetings are already indicator the blaming games you intend to play,so why don't you just step aside and let people who can lead and you as a valuable member of the society with your top divisions in academics will be of great help to the society if you really mean it, but till now,you have been wasting time,government money and the wisest choice would be to ask your PLA soldiers and your cadres to donate all the millions and free labour to the needs of people at the present.You would be remembered for this and this will be your greatest success as this is possible and real ,as for the constitution writing you must involve all parties as only then it would be written by people and for people,it is their choice. I wish every Nepali family health,sense of home ,self integrity and self respect,wealth will follow.