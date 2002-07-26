Young Danish students will labour for one day in Denmark and send their earnings to aid in the education of Kamaiya children. Eleven school-age Danes visited Kamaiya camps last week to meet their Nepali counterparts. Their conclusion: Kamaiya children will be enslaved again if they are not provided opportunities for education. The Danish students expect to collect $ 700,000, which they will hand over to Backward Society Education, a Nepali NGO working with Kamaiyas that works with the Danish international cooperation agency MS/Nepal.

