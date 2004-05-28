After a nearly month-long search for Nepal's most striking model in open selections in Dharan, Pokhara and Kathmandu, we have a winner. Priyanka Basnet, 18, of Kathmandu was crowned Lux Beauty Star 2004 and Suchitra Acharya, 23, of Biratnagar was the first runner up in the finals held at Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu on 22 May. Basnet won Rs 50,000, Acharya Rs 25,000. Both girls also won an all-expense paid trip to Lakme Fashion Week 2005 in India.