Why did Loot succeed despite its dark characters?

Saugat: The narration and the dialogue were not dictated to us, it was a spontaneous act. That's what made the story believable.

Loot has been criticized for its indecent dialogues?

It is a story of those living in the shadows of this 'civilised' society.

The characters exhibit eroding social values through their dark ambitions and dialogues. If you knew one of these characters, you would know, there is no pretense in what they speak.

You did not even complete your schooling, how did you manage to succeed in theatres and movies?

My father bought me a certificate from India after I refused to go to school. Not because I could not, but because I was not interested in what they taught in there. I was more interested in people, their way of speaking, the way they dressed and walked. You can learn more about acting by observing people around you than going through books.

But you are not illiterate?

No, I only read what interests me. I have stacks of books that I like.

And not just books, I like studying people, society, politics and what happens in the world out there. Reading books and passing exams for certificate are different.

Do you have dreams?

Yes I do. May be success will come one day, I will get international offers. There will be money in my bank account as well, and all my dreams will come true.