

A Tibetan protestor taken off in a police vehicle after trying to stage a peaceful protest in front of UN Building in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.



Police surround defiant Tibetan protestors after firing teargas to disperse the sitting protest. The protestors were later hauled away into police trucks.



A protestor suffers a bloodied head after clashing with police. The protestors were hoping to talk with UN officials regarding the violent crackdown on Tibetans in Lhasa.



A Tibetan protestor offers peace when shoved away by police. He is part of hundred-odd people trying to stage a peaceful protest outside the UN Building at Kathmandu afternoon in hope of talks with UN officials regarding the violent crackdown on Tibetans in Llhasa.



A woman protestor being dragged away onto a police truck in the early stages of the protest.