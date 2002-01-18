A watery grave Jana Aastha, 9 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #77 (January 18-24, 2002)

Employees of the Ministry of Water Resources and its many affiliated organisations had hoped that with the imposition of a state of emergency, corruption in the ministry and its departments would be reduced. But they have been proven completely wrong-they have discovered that corruption has reached new, shocking heights. This ministry was known for the rampant misuse of government vehicles, and this has actually increased recently.



Bijay Gachhedar, who is known to be corrupt, is Minister for Water Resources. Laxman Bastola, his PA (originally from Nepal Television), uses a Pajero that used to have a white number plate now turned red (private). In the same way, Manoj Biswas, a fourth grade officer in Gorkhapatra, has now been made personal PA to the minister and he too uses a Pajero that earlier had a white plate but has now been converted into a red number plate. Similarly, Narayan Sharma, PA to the deputy minister, also uses a Pajero whose number plate has been changed from white to red. Meanwhile, still another vehicle belonging to the ministry is always seen parked in front of the minister's personal office.



Sources say that after Gachhedar became minister, 22-25 vehicles of the ministry are being misused. Number plates are being changed from white to red to avoid detection as if tomorrow will not come. All this is taking place when the country is in a state of emergency...