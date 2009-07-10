The decisions taken at the recent Maoist Politburo meeting show that the party is still committed to the peace process, but that it is struggling to reconcile internal differences. The Politburo wisely chose to back the formation of a national government, and this shows maturity and a desire to transform into a mainstream party. They could have easily taken a step towards another 'people's revolution', but didn't.

The Maoist's proposal is a way out of the mess the UML-lead government has landed us in. The Maoists are not only the biggest party in the CA, they are also the key to the transformation of the country. The constitution will not be completed with the Maoists on the sidelines. The other parties should resign themselves to this fact and assist the Maoists.

By insisting on national consensus the Maoists have shown they can be flexible with their demands, which promises a way out of the present impasse. The NC and the UML would do well to end their selfish bickering and hand over responsibilities to the Maoists.

Although the Politburo meeting was promising, it revealed friction within the party. Chairman Prachanda has maintained that the party will struggle peacefully but he hasn't totally renounced a 'people's revolution,' which Kiran Baidya's faction of the party supports. These two policies can't possibly go hand in hand.