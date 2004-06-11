There is nothing anonymous about the Association of Administrative Assistants (AAA).
The group was established for the first time in Nepal, with help from professionals and various organisations, to provide help and networking for administrative support staff. It has 40 members and organised its first program at Park Village Resort in Budhanilkantha on Sunday to promote cooperation and interaction, and discuss legalising the association, fund status, publicity and future programs.
AAA
Business Briefs | From Issue #200 (June 11-17, 2004)