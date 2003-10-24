British Army Lieutenant Colonel Adrian Griffith was with his team on a regular recruitment drive for the British Gurkha regiments when he was abducted by the Maoists last Sunday. The first foreign national to have this dubious honour, Griffith was taken hostage with four Nepali officials in a village near Baglung. Forty hours after their ordeal, the entire team was released. Griffith is now back in Kathmandu and the British Embassy has stated it is investigating the matter.