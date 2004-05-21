When Nawang Sherpa stood atop Mount Everest on the morning of 16 May, he almost forgot that he was physically disabled. He was on the highest point on earth and became the first Nepali with an artificial leg to climb the world's highest peak. An American climber, also with an artificial leg, beat him to a world record, but Sherpa was elated by his achievement. "I feel so blessed to see the world from here. Above all, I feel that I am not physically disabled because I made it here," said Sherpa via satellite phone from the top of the world.