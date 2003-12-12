There is an inaccuracy in the wording of 'Ignorance is death' (#173) on the new CREPHA report which needs to be pointed out. Nepali law allows abortion under the following conditions: up to 12 weeks of gestation for any woman, on request and with her voluntary permission, up to 18 weeks if the pregnancy results from rape or incest and at any time during the pregnancy, with the advice of a medical practitioner, if the life or physical/mental health of the woman is at risk or the foetus is severely deformed. This is significantly different from the statement in your report, which said "up to 12 weeks if the woman's life is in danger and in cases of rape or incest or foetal impairment". The wording of the law is very liberal, and Nepal has reason to be proud of this, particularly as, in the case of an adult woman, only the woman's permission is required, not that of her husband or any other relative. In the case of sensitive and distressing situations, such as rape or incest, this is an important point for women. The procedure order enabling implementation of the law has still to be approved by the cabinet (this is expected to happen very soon), and thus public services are not yet available. However, the fact that the law has been passed means that no woman should be in prison on abortion charges.



Cherry Bird

Technical Committee for the Implementation of Comprehensive Abortion Services

