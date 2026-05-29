Nepali Times

Paubha Masterclass

Interested in devotional art and want to hone the skill? This 15-day paubha masterclass is for you. Participants will be mentored by Narendra Malla.

7-23 June, 7:30-9:30pm, The Drawing Room, Gyanmandala, 9841954000

Knitting Workshop

Learn the art of knitting and make new friends. All materials will be provided.

29 May-2 June, Rs5,999, 4pm-6pm, Manjari The House of Arts, Patan

Indoor Sports

Join to play pickleball with music, food and shopping. Attend ‘BoxFest’ in the evening and vibe with like minded people.

29 May, 2-10pm, BoxArena, Bhatbhateni, Naxal

Flea Market

Explore local artisanal crafts, handmade products, and pre-loved collections alongside live food stations. Visit with family and make your weekend eventful.

30 May, 11am-6pm, Sanskar Fine Dine, Bakhundole

Area 13 Market

Bored of the same farmer’s market every week? Viait Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, shopping from local businesses, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday.

Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni