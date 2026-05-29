Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

Paubha Masterclass

Paubha masterclass

Interested in devotional art and want to hone the skill? This 15-day paubha masterclass is for you. Participants will be mentored by Narendra Malla.

7-23 June, 7:30-9:30pm, The Drawing Room, Gyanmandala, 9841954000

Knitting Workshop

Learn the art of knitting and make new friends. All materials will be provided.

29 May-2 June, Rs5,999, 4pm-6pm, Manjari The House of Arts, Patan

Indoor Sports

Indoor sports

Join to play pickleball with music, food and shopping. Attend ‘BoxFest’ in the evening and vibe with like minded people.

29 May, 2-10pm, BoxArena, Bhatbhateni, Naxal

Flea Market

Explore local artisanal crafts, handmade products, and pre-loved collections alongside live food stations. Visit with family and make your weekend eventful.

30 May, 11am-6pm, Sanskar Fine Dine, Bakhundole

Area 13 Market

Area13 market

Bored of the same farmer’s market every week? Viait Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, shopping from local businesses, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday.

Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni

Music

Ekaya Live

Ekaya live 2

Catch Ekaya band perform live at Ason this Saturday. Go with friends and family and enjoy good music in the heart of the city.

6 June, Ason Tole

Nepali Folk Music

Indulge in a guided walk and experience the culture and music embedded within. Led by Paamila Kapali, the tour incorporates a visit to the Music Museum of Nepal. DM @duluwaoutdoors on Instagram for details.

31 May, Rs1,000, 1pm-3:30pm, Teku

Gazal Night

Ghazal night

Slow down your weekend with ghazals and rhythms that touch your soul. Enjoy with good food and company.

30 May, 7pm onwards, Banmanche, Uttar Dhoka

Bikki Gurung Live

Join Bikki Gurung in his homecoming tour. Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with music and soulful vibes.

6 June, Rs1,299-Rs9,995, 5pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel

Rhythm Festival

Himalayan rhythm festival

Catch popular artists Purna Rai and DajuBhaiharu, Ujan Shakya, Achal and Amicus, and Pratikshya perform live.

30 May, Rs700-Rs2,000, 11am onwards, Sallaghari Ground, Bhaktapur