Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Paubha Masterclass
Interested in devotional art and want to hone the skill? This 15-day paubha masterclass is for you. Participants will be mentored by Narendra Malla.
7-23 June, 7:30-9:30pm, The Drawing Room, Gyanmandala, 9841954000
Knitting Workshop
Learn the art of knitting and make new friends. All materials will be provided.
29 May-2 June, Rs5,999, 4pm-6pm, Manjari The House of Arts, Patan
Indoor Sports
Join to play pickleball with music, food and shopping. Attend ‘BoxFest’ in the evening and vibe with like minded people.
29 May, 2-10pm, BoxArena, Bhatbhateni, Naxal
Flea Market
Explore local artisanal crafts, handmade products, and pre-loved collections alongside live food stations. Visit with family and make your weekend eventful.
30 May, 11am-6pm, Sanskar Fine Dine, Bakhundole
Area 13 Market
Bored of the same farmer’s market every week? Viait Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, shopping from local businesses, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday.
Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni
Music
Ekaya Live
Catch Ekaya band perform live at Ason this Saturday. Go with friends and family and enjoy good music in the heart of the city.
6 June, Ason Tole
Nepali Folk Music
Indulge in a guided walk and experience the culture and music embedded within. Led by Paamila Kapali, the tour incorporates a visit to the Music Museum of Nepal. DM @duluwaoutdoors on Instagram for details.
31 May, Rs1,000, 1pm-3:30pm, Teku
Gazal Night
Slow down your weekend with ghazals and rhythms that touch your soul. Enjoy with good food and company.
30 May, 7pm onwards, Banmanche, Uttar Dhoka
Bikki Gurung Live
Join Bikki Gurung in his homecoming tour. Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with music and soulful vibes.
6 June, Rs1,299-Rs9,995, 5pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Rhythm Festival
Catch popular artists Purna Rai and DajuBhaiharu, Ujan Shakya, Achal and Amicus, and Pratikshya perform live.
30 May, Rs700-Rs2,000, 11am onwards, Sallaghari Ground, Bhaktapur