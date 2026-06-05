Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Embroidery Workshop
Learn the art of stitching at the fully guided Arcane embroidery workshop. No experience needed and materials will be provided. For more details, DM @arcane.threadwork on Instagram.
7 June, Rs1,500, Petals Cafe, Thamel
Achheta
Achheta, written and directed by Govinda Sunar, explores caste discrimination, societal neglect and blind faith in the Karnali region. Catch some shows..
Until 8 June , 5:15pm, Shilpee Theatre, Battisputali
Manichud Day Hike
Be one with nature and rejuvenate your senses with a one day hike to Manichud Daha. Enjoy pleasant sights along the trail until you reach the stunning lake.
6 June, Rs1,000, 6:45am, Brikuti Mandap
Terrarium Workshop
Plant enthusiasts can meet and engage with like-minded participants at this terrarium workshop. Connect with other plant lovers over brunch.
6 June, Rs3,999, 11:30am-1:30pm, Winstons Speakeasy
Bhagwan Bahal
Witness divinity come alive through the intricate woodcut prints at Samjhana Rajbhandari’s ongoing exhibition Impressions of Bhagwan Bahal.
Until 7 June 7, 11am-7pm, Gallery 108
Taragaon guided tour
Join Taragaon Next’s guided tours to explore the surrounding art and architecture throughout this month. Tune in to Taragaon’s social media platforms for details.
Every Tuesday, Taragaon Next, Boudha
Itumbahal Sketch
Try a hand at sketching Itumbahal, one of the oldest bahals of Kathmandu, this weekend. DM @usk.kathmandu on Instagram for more details.
6 June, 3pm onwards, Itumbahal
Music
Rajesh Nepali Live
Multi-instrumentalist Rajesh Nepali promises an evening of fusion music this weekend. Go with friends to watch him live.
6 June, Rs599-Rs1,000, 8pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel
Bikki Gurung Live
Witness classic performances by Bikki Gurung during his homecoming tour. Join for an unforgettable evening filled with music and soulful vibes.
6 June, Rs1,299-Rs9,995, 5pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Boudha Mahotsav
Featuring a lineup of musicians including The Axe, The Render, Hercules Basnet and The Pasa Rockers, Boudha Mahotsav brings together culture and community.
6 June, 8am onwards, Mahendra Boudha Secondary School, Boudha
The Heartbreakers
Watch The Heartbreakers perform hit tracks from the 70s and 80s. Enjoy their music with good food and great ambience.
5 June, 6:30-9:30pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg
6k & Music
This one-of-a-kind event combines a 6k run with a concert. Watch artists Salil Maharjan and Prabesh Kumar Shrestha perform live after a refreshing run.
6 June, Rs499-Rs1,200, 4pm onwards, Kundalini Durbar Banquet, Maharajganj