Nepali Times

Embroidery Workshop

Learn the art of stitching at the fully guided Arcane embroidery workshop. No experience needed and materials will be provided. For more details, DM @arcane.threadwork on Instagram.

7 June, Rs1,500, Petals Cafe, Thamel

Achheta

Achheta, written and directed by Govinda Sunar, explores caste discrimination, societal neglect and blind faith in the Karnali region. Catch some shows..

Until 8 June , 5:15pm, Shilpee Theatre, Battisputali

Manichud Day Hike

Be one with nature and rejuvenate your senses with a one day hike to Manichud Daha. Enjoy pleasant sights along the trail until you reach the stunning lake.

6 June, Rs1,000, 6:45am, Brikuti Mandap

Terrarium Workshop

Plant enthusiasts can meet and engage with like-minded participants at this terrarium workshop. Connect with other plant lovers over brunch.

6 June, Rs3,999, 11:30am-1:30pm, Winstons Speakeasy

Bhagwan Bahal

Witness divinity come alive through the intricate woodcut prints at Samjhana Rajbhandari’s ongoing exhibition Impressions of Bhagwan Bahal.

Until 7 June 7, 11am-7pm, Gallery 108

Taragaon guided tour

Join Taragaon Next’s guided tours to explore the surrounding art and architecture throughout this month. Tune in to Taragaon’s social media platforms for details.

Every Tuesday, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Itumbahal Sketch

Try a hand at sketching Itumbahal, one of the oldest bahals of Kathmandu, this weekend. DM @usk.kathmandu on Instagram for more details.

6 June, 3pm onwards, Itumbahal