Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

Embroidery Workshop

Arcane embroidery workshop

Learn the art of stitching at the fully guided Arcane embroidery workshop. No experience needed and materials will be provided. For more details, DM @arcane.threadwork on Instagram.

7 June, Rs1,500, Petals Cafe, Thamel

Achheta

Achheta, written and directed by Govinda Sunar, explores caste discrimination, societal neglect and blind faith in the Karnali region. Catch some shows.. 

Until 8 June , 5:15pm, Shilpee Theatre, Battisputali

Manichud Day Hike

Manichund hike

Be one with nature and rejuvenate your senses with a one day hike to Manichud Daha. Enjoy pleasant sights along the trail until you reach the stunning lake. 

6 June, Rs1,000, 6:45am, Brikuti Mandap

Terrarium Workshop

Plant enthusiasts can meet and engage with like-minded participants at this terrarium workshop. Connect with other plant lovers over brunch.

6 June, Rs3,999, 11:30am-1:30pm, Winstons Speakeasy

Bhagwan Bahal

Bhagwan bahal exhibition

Witness divinity come alive through the intricate woodcut prints at Samjhana Rajbhandari’s ongoing exhibition Impressions of Bhagwan Bahal.

Until 7 June 7, 11am-7pm, Gallery 108

Taragaon guided tour

Join Taragaon Next’s guided tours to explore the surrounding art and architecture throughout this month. Tune in to Taragaon’s social media platforms for details.

Every Tuesday, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Itumbahal Sketch  

Itumbahal sketch

Try a hand at sketching Itumbahal, one of the oldest bahals of Kathmandu, this weekend. DM @usk.kathmandu on Instagram for more details.

6 June, 3pm onwards, Itumbahal

 

Music

Rajesh Nepali Live

Rajesh nepali

Multi-instrumentalist Rajesh Nepali promises an evening of fusion music this weekend. Go with friends to watch him live.

6 June, Rs599-Rs1,000, 8pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel

Bikki Gurung Live

Witness classic performances by Bikki Gurung during his homecoming tour. Join for an unforgettable evening filled with music and soulful vibes.

6 June, Rs1,299-Rs9,995, 5pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel

Boudha Mahotsav

Boudha mahotsav

Featuring a lineup of musicians including The Axe, The Render, Hercules Basnet and The Pasa Rockers, Boudha Mahotsav brings together culture and community.

6 June, 8am onwards, Mahendra Boudha Secondary School, Boudha

The Heartbreakers

Watch The Heartbreakers perform hit tracks from the 70s and 80s. Enjoy their music with good food and great ambience.

5 June, 6:30-9:30pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg

6k & Music

Annual temple run and music festival

This one-of-a-kind event combines a 6k run with a concert. Watch artists Salil Maharjan and Prabesh Kumar Shrestha perform live after a refreshing run.

6 June, Rs499-Rs1,200, 4pm onwards, Kundalini Durbar Banquet, Maharajganj