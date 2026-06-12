Nepali Times

Kalika Mandir-Gurdhum hike

Join this Kalika Mandir-Gurdhum hike this weekend with loved ones. Be one with the nature and rejuvenate your senses

13 June, Rs1,000, 6:45am, Brikuti Mandap

Maharastrian Food Festival

Treat your tastebuds at ‘Marine Drive to Kathmandu’, a Maharastrian food festival at Aloft in Thamel. This is a must-visit if you like Indian food.

12-14 June, Nook, Aloft Kathmandu

Farm Running Festival

Get your gear on and make your way through mud, ropes and more at this outdoor obstacle course by Urban Farm. Categories available for both adults and children.

13 June, Rs1500-10,000, 6am onwards, Urban Farm, Tokha

Silent Bone

A multi-site art exhibition ‘Of Place, Memory and Residue’ throughout June by Binod Shrestha brings visitors into his world of art, visual, performances and expression. More info on page 9.

June 12-26, Siddhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal

Labim Bazaar

Indulge in a wide variety of baked goods and other delicacies, shop handicrafts, clothing and more.

Every Saturday, 10 am-4pm, Labim Mall, Pulchok