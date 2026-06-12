Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

Kalika Mandir-Gurdhum hike

Kalika mandir gurdhum day hike

Join this Kalika Mandir-Gurdhum hike this weekend with loved ones. Be one with the nature and rejuvenate your senses

13 June, Rs1,000, 6:45am, Brikuti Mandap

Maharastrian Food Festival

Treat your tastebuds at ‘Marine Drive to Kathmandu’, a Maharastrian food festival at Aloft in Thamel. This is a must-visit if you like Indian food.

12-14 June, Nook, Aloft Kathmandu

Farm Running Festival

Farm running festival

Get your gear on and make your way through mud, ropes and more at this outdoor obstacle course by Urban Farm. Categories available for both adults and children.

13 June, Rs1500-10,000, 6am onwards, Urban Farm, Tokha

Silent Bone

A multi-site art exhibition ‘Of Place, Memory and Residue’ throughout June by Binod Shrestha brings visitors into his world of art, visual, performances and expression. More info on page 9.

June 12-26, Siddhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal

Labim Bazaar

Labim bazaar

Indulge in a wide variety of baked goods and other delicacies, shop handicrafts, clothing and more. 

Every Saturday, 10 am-4pm, Labim Mall, Pulchok

Music

Kuma Sagar and The Khwopa

Kuma sagar and the khwopa

Kuma Sagar and The Khwopa are performing some of their hits this Friday evening. Join for an unforgettable musical evening.

12 June, Rs999, 11pm, Kings Lounge, Darbar Marg

Bollywood Night

Dance the night away with all the classic Bollywood tunes. Make it more exciting by going in your favourite Bollywood inspired outfit.

12 June, Rs450, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel

Summer Music Fest 

Summer music fest

SWAR, Rohit and The Crew are performing live in Dharan. Enjoy this musical extravaganza with friends and families.

12 June, Rs400-700, 5pm onwards, Dharan Rangashala

Raithane Ghumphir

Artist Jhuma Limbu will be brining her crowd favourite tunes at Moksh later this month. Book now and don’t miss it.

26 June, Rs1,000, 8pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

Mark Band 

Mark band

Hard Rock Café is bringing the rock and reggae act the Mark Band this Saturday, for a night well spent with good music and delicious food.

13 June, 6:30-9:30pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg