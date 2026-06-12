Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Kalika Mandir-Gurdhum hike
Join this Kalika Mandir-Gurdhum hike this weekend with loved ones. Be one with the nature and rejuvenate your senses
13 June, Rs1,000, 6:45am, Brikuti Mandap
Maharastrian Food Festival
Treat your tastebuds at ‘Marine Drive to Kathmandu’, a Maharastrian food festival at Aloft in Thamel. This is a must-visit if you like Indian food.
12-14 June, Nook, Aloft Kathmandu
Farm Running Festival
Get your gear on and make your way through mud, ropes and more at this outdoor obstacle course by Urban Farm. Categories available for both adults and children.
13 June, Rs1500-10,000, 6am onwards, Urban Farm, Tokha
Silent Bone
A multi-site art exhibition ‘Of Place, Memory and Residue’ throughout June by Binod Shrestha brings visitors into his world of art, visual, performances and expression. More info on page 9.
June 12-26, Siddhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal
Labim Bazaar
Indulge in a wide variety of baked goods and other delicacies, shop handicrafts, clothing and more.
Every Saturday, 10 am-4pm, Labim Mall, Pulchok
Music
Kuma Sagar and The Khwopa
Kuma Sagar and The Khwopa are performing some of their hits this Friday evening. Join for an unforgettable musical evening.
12 June, Rs999, 11pm, Kings Lounge, Darbar Marg
Bollywood Night
Dance the night away with all the classic Bollywood tunes. Make it more exciting by going in your favourite Bollywood inspired outfit.
12 June, Rs450, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel
Summer Music Fest
SWAR, Rohit and The Crew are performing live in Dharan. Enjoy this musical extravaganza with friends and families.
12 June, Rs400-700, 5pm onwards, Dharan Rangashala
Raithane Ghumphir
Artist Jhuma Limbu will be brining her crowd favourite tunes at Moksh later this month. Book now and don’t miss it.
26 June, Rs1,000, 8pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
Mark Band
Hard Rock Café is bringing the rock and reggae act the Mark Band this Saturday, for a night well spent with good music and delicious food.
13 June, 6:30-9:30pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg