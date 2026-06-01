Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Ropain Day
Connect with nature and join paddy plantation events in your neighbourhood and across the city. Enjoy farm fresh food, including dahi chiura, during the festivities.
29 June
Roots and Blooms
Shivangini Rana’s solo exhibition Roots and Blooms displays paintings made onto pashmina and silk shawls.
Until 11 July, Kala Salon, Chaya Center, Thamel
Archetype
The contemporary solo art exhibition ‘Archetype’ by Krishna Gopal Shrestha takes inspiration from ancient manuscripts, painting and sculptures, and explores Nepal’s earliest artistic traditions.
Until 12 July, 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays), Gallery 108, Darbar Marg
Gwaramari Photowalk
Explore the streets of Kathmandu as part of Yeki Studio’s photowalk open for all photographers and creators. The event is accompanied by a gwarmari breakfast.
27 June, 6am, Ason, Kathmandu
Garden socials
Explore a variety of vendors and products at Garden Project’s second weekend market. Support small and local businesses. Entry is free.
27 June, 12m-7pm, Garden Project, Bhanimandal
Music
Musical Night
Join an unforgettable musical night with popular artists including Neetesh Jung Kunwar, The Elements and more.
27 June, Rs999-Rs6,749, 8pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Jhuma Limbu
Catch Jhuma Limbu perform her crowd favourites live for ‘Raithane Ghumphir’ at Moksh.
26 June, 8pm, Rs1,000-Rs2,000, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
Kutumba
Watch Kutumba perform some of their most acclaimed tunes at the Agro Tourism and Musical Fest this weekend. Enjoy agro activities and good food with close ones.
27 June, Rs1,000, 9am onwards, Thecho Falcha
Hip-Hop evening
Laure and Bad Company are set to woo the crowd with the help of Mumbai-based DJ FlipTrip. Go with friends.
26 June, Rs800, 8pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel
Himalayan Rhythm & Fest
Witness a unique celebration with music maestros like Ujan Shakya Wo Emerge, Kuma Sagar & The Khwopa at the Himalayan Rhythm & Fest.
4 July, Rs1,000, Everest Hotel, Baneswor