Nepali Times

Ropain Day

Connect with nature and join paddy plantation events in your neighbourhood and across the city. Enjoy farm fresh food, including dahi chiura, during the festivities.

29 June

Roots and Blooms

Shivangini Rana’s solo exhibition Roots and Blooms displays paintings made onto pashmina and silk shawls.

Until 11 July, Kala Salon, Chaya Center, Thamel

Archetype

The contemporary solo art exhibition ‘Archetype’ by Krishna Gopal Shrestha takes inspiration from ancient manuscripts, painting and sculptures, and explores Nepal’s earliest artistic traditions.

Until 12 July, 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays), Gallery 108, Darbar Marg

Gwaramari Photowalk

Explore the streets of Kathmandu as part of Yeki Studio’s photowalk open for all photographers and creators. The event is accompanied by a gwarmari breakfast.

27 June, 6am, Ason, Kathmandu

Garden socials

Explore a variety of vendors and products at Garden Project’s second weekend market. Support small and local businesses. Entry is free.

27 June, 12m-7pm, Garden Project, Bhanimandal