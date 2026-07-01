Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Sushi Jatra
The Japanese delicacy gets an upgrade with Sushi Jatra. A premium experience on sushi flavours and rolls. Reserve your seat now.
4-5 July, Rs1,499, Naulo Pan Asian, Jawlakhel, Lalitpur
Salsa Night
Meet fellow dance enthusiasts and salsa the night away. Join for an evening full of energy and good vibes.
Every Sunday, 7pm onwards, Moxy, Darbar Marg
The Taste of सेलरोटी
Three stories unfold across different eras bound together by a shared theme in this play directed Milson D. Chamling and with only two actors performing.
Until July 12, 5:15pm, Kausi Theater, Teku
Ropai Hike
Want to experience paddy planting alongside hiking? Check out this special ropai hike and raise your adventurous spirits. Make new memories with closed ones.
4 July, 6:45am, Rs2,500, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu
Mask Making
A unique opportunity to explore your creative side: traditional mask making guided by a master artisan. Materials will be provided along with snacks and a colouring book.
4 July, 3pm onwards, Rs2,499, Pulukisi Restaurant, Lal Colony Marg, Kathmandu
Area 13 Market
Bored of the same farmer’s market every week? Visit Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, shopping from local businesses, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday.
Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni
4 July Celebration
Join for a weekend filled with backyard barbeque, local artisan stalls and interactive crafts.
July 4, 11am-6pm, Embassy Restaurant, Lazimpat
Music
Himalayan Rhythm & Fest
Ujan Shakya Wo Emerge, Kuma Sagar & The Khwopa and more are coming together for an unforgettable musical night
4 July, Rs1,000, Everest Hotel, Baneswor
Mark Band
Jam with the Mark Band as they perform high-voltage rock ‘n’ roll, AC/DC tributes, and top-charting hits.
July 3, 6-9pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg
Swar Band Live
Catch Swar band will perform their popular tracks this weekend in Thamel. Enjoy good food and good music.
4 July, Rs1,000-1,500, 7pm onwards, LOD, Thamel
Good Grass Bad Tunes
Fan of alternative rock? Good Bad and the band and the Grasstunes band are performing in Thamel this Sunday. Book your seat.
5 July, 8pm onwards, Rs350-500, Titos Pub, Thamel
Rina Giri
Check out Rina Giri’s soulful melodies in Moksha this Friday. Have a fun night out with friends.