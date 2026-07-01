Nepali Times

Sushi Jatra

The Japanese delicacy gets an upgrade with Sushi Jatra. A premium experience on sushi flavours and rolls. Reserve your seat now.

4-5 July, Rs1,499, Naulo Pan Asian, Jawlakhel, Lalitpur

Salsa Night

Meet fellow dance enthusiasts and salsa the night away. Join for an evening full of energy and good vibes.

Every Sunday, 7pm onwards, Moxy, Darbar Marg

The Taste of सेलरोटी

Three stories unfold across different eras bound together by a shared theme in this play directed Milson D. Chamling and with only two actors performing.

Until July 12, 5:15pm, Kausi Theater, Teku

Ropai Hike

Want to experience paddy planting alongside hiking? Check out this special ropai hike and raise your adventurous spirits. Make new memories with closed ones.

4 July, 6:45am, Rs2,500, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu

Mask Making

A unique opportunity to explore your creative side: traditional mask making guided by a master artisan. Materials will be provided along with snacks and a colouring book.

4 July, 3pm onwards, Rs2,499, Pulukisi Restaurant, Lal Colony Marg, Kathmandu

Area 13 Market

Bored of the same farmer’s market every week? Visit Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, shopping from local businesses, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday.

Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni

4 July Celebration

Join for a weekend filled with backyard barbeque, local artisan stalls and interactive crafts.

July 4, 11am-6pm, Embassy Restaurant, Lazimpat