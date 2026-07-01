Nepali Times

Sursing Waterfall Hike

Join Hike for Nepal’s scenic Sursing Waterfall hike and nurture your adventurous spirits this weekend.

11 July, 5:45am, Rs1,900, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu

Goodbye Sisters

Alliance Francaise will host a special screening of director Alexander Murphy’s documentary Goodbye Sisters about two Nepali sisters and their livelihoods in the Himalayas.

11 July, 5:30pm, Alliance Francaise, Pulchok

Poolside socials

Socialise and meet new people at this refreshing evening poolside event. The theme for the evening is neon.

11 July, Rs1,000, 6pm, Moxy, Darbar Marg

Community Musicking

Maitri Music Therapy Nepal with Taragaon Next have collaborated for a music experience that brings the community together. Visit Taragaon Next’s website to register.

11 July, Rs105, 3pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Candle Making Workshop

Looking to get into new a new hobby? Meet people and explore your creativity at this weekend candle-making workshop.

11 July, Rs850, 4pm-5:30pm, Winstons Speakeasy, Sanepa

A Sweet Apple

Directed by Kedar Shrestha, the children’s play A Sweet Apple is a great opportunity to introduce little ones to theatre. Multiple showtimes included, even on weekends. Visit Mandala Theatre’s page on Facebook for details.

9-18 July, 10:30am, Mandala Theatre, Thapagaun

Le Sherpa Farmer’s Market

From fresh organic produce to European cheese and bakery items, Le Sherpa Farmers Market has it all. Shop and support local businesses.

Every Saturday, 8am-12:30pm, Le Sherpa, Maharajganj