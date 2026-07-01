Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Sursing Waterfall Hike
Join Hike for Nepal’s scenic Sursing Waterfall hike and nurture your adventurous spirits this weekend.
11 July, 5:45am, Rs1,900, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu
Goodbye Sisters
Alliance Francaise will host a special screening of director Alexander Murphy’s documentary Goodbye Sisters about two Nepali sisters and their livelihoods in the Himalayas.
11 July, 5:30pm, Alliance Francaise, Pulchok
Poolside socials
Socialise and meet new people at this refreshing evening poolside event. The theme for the evening is neon.
11 July, Rs1,000, 6pm, Moxy, Darbar Marg
Community Musicking
Maitri Music Therapy Nepal with Taragaon Next have collaborated for a music experience that brings the community together. Visit Taragaon Next’s website to register.
11 July, Rs105, 3pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha
Candle Making Workshop
Looking to get into new a new hobby? Meet people and explore your creativity at this weekend candle-making workshop.
11 July, Rs850, 4pm-5:30pm, Winstons Speakeasy, Sanepa
A Sweet Apple
Directed by Kedar Shrestha, the children’s play A Sweet Apple is a great opportunity to introduce little ones to theatre. Multiple showtimes included, even on weekends. Visit Mandala Theatre’s page on Facebook for details.
9-18 July, 10:30am, Mandala Theatre, Thapagaun
Le Sherpa Farmer’s Market
From fresh organic produce to European cheese and bakery items, Le Sherpa Farmers Market has it all. Shop and support local businesses.
Every Saturday, 8am-12:30pm, Le Sherpa, Maharajganj
Music
Vibe with Mantra
Mantra Band will be performing some of their greatest hits live this weekend. Rock out with friends.
11 July, Rs1,000, 10pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Ghugu'Mugu Live
Get some drinks, unwind with friends and listen to some soulful tunes by Ghugu'Mugu.
17 July, Rs799, 7pm onwards, Irish Pub, Lazimpat
Heartbreakers
Enjoy an evening with of music and good food with the Heartbreakers Band at Hard Rock Café this Friday.
10 July, 6pm-9pm, Hard Rock Café, Darbar Marg
All Yellow Live
Afro-Latin Band All Yellow will be in Nepal sharing songs inspired by African and Latin American folk traditions across different corners of the world.
10 July, Rs599-Rs999, 8pm-10pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
National Music Awards
Be a part of the audience at this year’s National Music Awards. The performing lineup includes John and The Locals, Deepak Bajracharya and The Rhythm Band, Samriddhi Rai and more. Get tickets via esewa.
10 July, 3pm onwards, Rs1,500, The Plaza, Pulchok