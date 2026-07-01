Nepali Times

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Events

Sursing Waterfall Hike 

Sursing waterfall hike

Join Hike for Nepal’s scenic Sursing Waterfall hike and nurture your adventurous spirits this weekend. 

11 July, 5:45am, Rs1,900, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu

Goodbye Sisters

Alliance Francaise will host a special screening of director Alexander Murphy’s documentary Goodbye Sisters about two Nepali sisters and their livelihoods in the Himalayas.

11 July, 5:30pm, Alliance Francaise, Pulchok

Poolside socials

Moxy

Socialise and meet new people at this refreshing evening poolside event. The theme for the evening is neon.

11 July, Rs1,000, 6pm, Moxy, Darbar Marg

Community Musicking

Maitri Music Therapy Nepal with Taragaon Next have collaborated for a music experience that brings the community together. Visit Taragaon Next’s website to register.

11 July, Rs105, 3pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Candle Making Workshop

Candle making workshop

Looking to get into new a new hobby? Meet people and explore your creativity at this weekend candle-making workshop.

11 July, Rs850, 4pm-5:30pm, Winstons Speakeasy, Sanepa

A Sweet Apple

Directed by Kedar Shrestha, the children’s play A Sweet Apple is a great opportunity to introduce little ones to theatre. Multiple showtimes included, even on weekends. Visit Mandala Theatre’s page on Facebook for details.

9-18 July, 10:30am, Mandala Theatre, Thapagaun

Le Sherpa Farmer’s Market

Le sherpa farmers market

From fresh organic produce to European cheese and bakery items, Le Sherpa Farmers Market has it all. Shop and support local businesses.

Every Saturday, 8am-12:30pm, Le Sherpa, Maharajganj

Music

Vibe with Mantra

Vibe with mantra

Mantra Band will be performing some of their greatest hits live this weekend. Rock out with friends.

11 July, Rs1,000, 10pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel

Ghugu'Mugu Live

Get some drinks, unwind with friends and listen to some soulful tunes by Ghugu'Mugu.

17 July, Rs799, 7pm onwards, Irish Pub, Lazimpat

Heartbreakers

Heartbreakers band

Enjoy an evening with of music and good food with the Heartbreakers Band at Hard Rock Café this Friday.

10 July, 6pm-9pm, Hard Rock Café, Darbar Marg

All Yellow Live

Afro-Latin Band All Yellow will be in Nepal sharing songs inspired by African and Latin American folk traditions across different corners of the world.

10 July, Rs599-Rs999, 8pm-10pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

National Music Awards

National music awards

Be a part of the audience at this year’s National Music Awards. The performing lineup includes John and The Locals, Deepak Bajracharya and The Rhythm Band, Samriddhi Rai and more. Get tickets via esewa.

10 July, 3pm onwards, Rs1,500, The Plaza, Pulchok