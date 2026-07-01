Nepali Times

World Cup final

All eyes are on the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Watch with friends and family as one team lifts the trophy to become the ultimate champions of world football.

19 July, All over Kathmandu

Homage to Banaras

Homage to Banaras is an exhibition of mixed media works by students of Lalitkala Campus, created following their study visit to Banaras.

19 July-8 August, 11am-5pm, Kathmandu Art Gallery, Baber Mahal

Shabdakiri Saajh

Be part of Taragaon Next’s Shabdakiri Saajh and immerse in a poetic evening of poetry and ghazals.

18 July, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Return to the Roots

Return to the Roots is set to be a rounded experience with tribal music, fire rituals and monsoon dance. Join with loved ones.

18 July, 5pm-6:30pm, Rs650, Gokarna Hillside Resort, Jagadol

Paubha Exhibition

Shankar Kumar Joshi and Shankha Narayan Shrestha exhibit a collection of traditional paubha paintings over the next month. Read review on page 9

15 July - 15 August, Sidhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal

Yoga with puppies

Start your morning this weekend doing some yoga and snuggling with cute puppies. Guaranteed dopamine rush.

18 July, Rs1,699, 9-11am, Mind and Motion Pilates Studio, Jawlakhel

Courtroom theatre

Catch some shows of शश-SSSS! इजलास जारी छ, the courtroom drama directed by Gunjan Dixit and written by Bijay Tendulkar.

Till 25 July, 5:30pm (except Mondays), Mandala Theatre, Thapagaun