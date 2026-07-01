Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
World Cup final
All eyes are on the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Watch with friends and family as one team lifts the trophy to become the ultimate champions of world football.
19 July, All over Kathmandu
Homage to Banaras
Homage to Banaras is an exhibition of mixed media works by students of Lalitkala Campus, created following their study visit to Banaras.
19 July-8 August, 11am-5pm, Kathmandu Art Gallery, Baber Mahal
Shabdakiri Saajh
Be part of Taragaon Next’s Shabdakiri Saajh and immerse in a poetic evening of poetry and ghazals.
18 July, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha
Return to the Roots
Return to the Roots is set to be a rounded experience with tribal music, fire rituals and monsoon dance. Join with loved ones.
18 July, 5pm-6:30pm, Rs650, Gokarna Hillside Resort, Jagadol
Paubha Exhibition
Shankar Kumar Joshi and Shankha Narayan Shrestha exhibit a collection of traditional paubha paintings over the next month. Read review on page 9
15 July - 15 August, Sidhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal
Yoga with puppies
Start your morning this weekend doing some yoga and snuggling with cute puppies. Guaranteed dopamine rush.
18 July, Rs1,699, 9-11am, Mind and Motion Pilates Studio, Jawlakhel
Courtroom theatre
Catch some shows of शश-SSSS! इजलास जारी छ, the courtroom drama directed by Gunjan Dixit and written by Bijay Tendulkar.
Till 25 July, 5:30pm (except Mondays), Mandala Theatre, Thapagaun
Music
Echoes of Heritage
Kuma Sagar is set to perform his crowd favourite hits at Twa Chhen for Echoes of Heritage, where culture, heritage and music come alive.
25 July, Rs1,000, 3pm onwards, Twa Chhen, Basantapur
Joon Band
Watch contemporary Nepali music band Joon live at Moksh this weekend, accompanied by good food and refreshing drinks.
17 July, 7:30pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
Nabin K Bhattarai & Atripta
Enjoy live music from Nabin K Bhattarai and Atripta Band, alongside the FIFA World Cup final live.
19 July, Rs1,500, 9pm onwards, Le Sherpa, Panipokhari
Hip-Hop Mandal
Among the most significant hip hop festivals in Nepal, Hip hop Mandal will bring together rap artists, dancers, and aspiring musicians. Be part of the movement.
25 July, 8pm onwards, Rs499, XO Club, Thamel
Mark Band
Enjoying a rhythmic musical performance by the Mark Band.
17 July, 6pm-9pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg