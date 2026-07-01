Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

World Cup final

Fifa world cup finals

All eyes are on the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Watch with friends and family as one team lifts the trophy to become the ultimate champions of world football.

19 July, All over Kathmandu

Homage to Banaras

Homage to Banaras is an exhibition of mixed media works by students of Lalitkala Campus, created following their study visit to Banaras.

19 July-8 August, 11am-5pm, Kathmandu Art Gallery, Baber Mahal

Shabdakiri Saajh

Taragaon

Be part of Taragaon Next’s Shabdakiri Saajh and immerse in a poetic evening of poetry and ghazals.

18 July, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Return to the Roots

Return to the Roots is set to be a rounded experience with tribal music, fire rituals and monsoon dance. Join with loved ones.

18 July, 5pm-6:30pm, Rs650, Gokarna Hillside Resort, Jagadol

Paubha Exhibition                 

Paubha exhibition

Shankar Kumar Joshi and Shankha Narayan Shrestha exhibit a collection of traditional paubha paintings over the next month. Read review on page 9

15 July - 15 August, Sidhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal

Yoga with puppies

Start your morning this weekend doing some yoga and snuggling with cute puppies. Guaranteed dopamine rush.

18 July, Rs1,699, 9-11am, Mind and Motion Pilates Studio, Jawlakhel

Courtroom theatre

Courtroom drama

Catch some shows of शश-SSSS! इजलास जारी छ, the courtroom drama directed by Gunjan Dixit and written by Bijay Tendulkar.

Till 25 July, 5:30pm (except Mondays), Mandala Theatre, Thapagaun

Music

Echoes of Heritage

Echoes of heritage

Kuma Sagar is set to perform his crowd favourite hits at Twa Chhen for Echoes of Heritage, where culture, heritage and music come alive.

25 July, Rs1,000, 3pm onwards, Twa Chhen, Basantapur

Joon Band

Watch contemporary Nepali music band Joon live at Moksh this weekend, accompanied by good food and refreshing drinks. 

17 July, 7:30pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

Nabin K Bhattarai & Atripta

Nabin k bhattarai & atripta band

Enjoy live music from Nabin K Bhattarai and Atripta Band, alongside the FIFA World Cup final live.

19 July, Rs1,500, 9pm onwards, Le Sherpa, Panipokhari

Hip-Hop Mandal

Among the most significant hip hop festivals in Nepal, Hip hop Mandal will bring together rap artists, dancers, and aspiring musicians. Be part of the movement.

25 July, 8pm onwards, Rs499, XO Club, Thamel

Mark Band

Mark band

Enjoying a rhythmic musical performance by the Mark Band.

17 July, 6pm-9pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg