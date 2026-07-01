Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Utsav Exhibition
A solo art exhibition by Pradip K Bajracharya, ‘Utsav: In The Rhythm of Jatra’ captures the essence of Newa customs and traditions of Kathmandu.
24 July- 23 August, 11am-7pm, Gallery 108, Durbar Marg
Drama at Kausi Theatre
‘hf]lng\’ is a social drama that looks at love both as sanctuary and prison, and stars Meera Khadka, Anoj Pandey, Nishan Khatri and others.
July 24-August 14, 5:15pm (Except Tuesdays), Teku
Photography Workshop
Enhance your photography skills with experienced guidance. Application deadline is 25 July.
2-16 August, Rs15,000, 10am-2pm, The Yellow House, Sanepa
Drone Film Festival
Aerial filmmakers, professionals, cinematographers, tech and drone enthusiasts come together for the first drone festival in Nepal.
25 July, 6am-9pm, Gokarna Forest Resort, Gokarna
Fabric Painting
Join this workshop and explore painting on fabrics like georgette, chiffon and cotton.
25-26 July, Rs. 3,499, 10am - 2pm, Majari House of Art, Banglamukhi, Patan
In Alignment
Support undergraduate students of fine arts from Kathmandu University who are exhibiting collectively.
24 July-1 August, 11am-6pm, Nepal Art Council, Baber Mahal
Music
Axix Band
Fan of rock music? Get your tickets now and enjoy some of the all time hots of Axix band as they perform live.
31 July, Rs799, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel
Echoes of Heritage
Culture, heritage and music will come alive this weekend with Kuma Sagar performing his crowd favourites in Kathmandu.
25 July, Rs1,000, 3pm onwards, Twa Chhen, Basantapur
Moksh Festival 2026
Food stalls, games and live music, Moksh Festival has something for everyone. Chumbak, Join Family International and others will be performing.
25 July, Rs. 1,000, 12pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
Hip-Hop Mandal
Be a part of the hiphop movement in Nepal. Check out Hip Hop Mandal in Thamel this Saturday.
25 July, 8pm onwards, Rs. 499, XO Club, Thamel
Ghazal Evening
Enjoy an evening of soulful musical performance by Indreni Band.
24 July, 6:30pm onwards, Bhumi Restaurant and Bar, Lazimpat