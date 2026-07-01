Nepali Times

Utsav Exhibition

A solo art exhibition by Pradip K Bajracharya, ‘Utsav: In The Rhythm of Jatra’ captures the essence of Newa customs and traditions of Kathmandu.

24 July- 23 August, 11am-7pm, Gallery 108, Durbar Marg

Drama at Kausi Theatre

‘hf]lng\’ is a social drama that looks at love both as sanctuary and prison, and stars Meera Khadka, Anoj Pandey, Nishan Khatri and others.

July 24-August 14, 5:15pm (Except Tuesdays), Teku

Photography Workshop

Enhance your photography skills with experienced guidance. Application deadline is 25 July.

2-16 August, Rs15,000, 10am-2pm, The Yellow House, Sanepa

Drone Film Festival

Aerial filmmakers, professionals, cinematographers, tech and drone enthusiasts come together for the first drone festival in Nepal.

25 July, 6am-9pm, Gokarna Forest Resort, Gokarna

Fabric Painting

Join this workshop and explore painting on fabrics like georgette, chiffon and cotton.

25-26 July, Rs. 3,499, 10am - 2pm, Majari House of Art, Banglamukhi, Patan

In Alignment

Support undergraduate students of fine arts from Kathmandu University who are exhibiting collectively.

24 July-1 August, 11am-6pm, Nepal Art Council, Baber Mahal