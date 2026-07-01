Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

Utsav Exhibition

A solo art exhibition by Pradip K Bajracharya, ‘Utsav: In The Rhythm of Jatra’ captures the essence of Newa customs and traditions of Kathmandu.

24 July- 23 August, 11am-7pm, Gallery 108, Durbar Marg

Drama at Kausi Theatre

‘hf]lng\’ is a social drama that looks at love both as sanctuary and prison, and stars Meera Khadka, Anoj Pandey, Nishan Khatri and others.

July 24-August 14, 5:15pm (Except Tuesdays), Teku

Photography Workshop

Photography workshop

Enhance your photography skills with experienced guidance. Application deadline is 25 July.

2-16 August, Rs15,000, 10am-2pm, The Yellow House, Sanepa

Drone Film Festival

Aerial filmmakers, professionals, cinematographers, tech and drone enthusiasts come together for the first drone festival in Nepal.

25 July, 6am-9pm, Gokarna Forest Resort, Gokarna

Fabric Painting

Fabric painting

Join this workshop and explore painting on fabrics like georgette, chiffon and cotton.

25-26 July, Rs. 3,499, 10am - 2pm, Majari House of Art, Banglamukhi, Patan

In Alignment

Support undergraduate students of fine arts from Kathmandu University who are exhibiting collectively.

24 July-1 August, 11am-6pm, Nepal Art Council, Baber Mahal

Music

Axix Band

Axix band

Fan of rock music? Get your tickets now and enjoy some of the all time hots of Axix band as they perform live.

31 July, Rs799, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel

Echoes of Heritage

Culture, heritage and music will come alive this weekend with Kuma Sagar performing his crowd favourites in Kathmandu.

25 July, Rs1,000, 3pm onwards, Twa Chhen, Basantapur

Moksh Festival 2026

Moksh festival

Food stalls, games and live music, Moksh Festival has something for everyone. Chumbak, Join Family International and others will be performing.

25 July, Rs. 1,000, 12pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

Hip-Hop Mandal

Be a part of the hiphop movement in Nepal. Check out Hip Hop Mandal in Thamel this Saturday.

25 July, 8pm onwards, Rs. 499, XO Club, Thamel

Ghazal Evening

Enjoy an evening of soulful musical performance by Indreni Band.

24 July, 6:30pm onwards, Bhumi Restaurant and Bar, Lazimpat