Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Chimteshwor Mahadev Hike
Join Hike For Nepal’s Chimteshwor Mahadev hike this weekend and walk through scenic, monsoon-fresh trails.
1 August, Rs1,000, 6:40am, Brikuti Mandap
Charcuterie and Conversations
Conversations, cocktails, connections. Sounds like your thing? Register for this networking event and meet like-minded people
31 July, Rs799, 5pm onwards, Caffeophilia, Paknajol
Lego Exhibition
Explore a curated LEGO exhibition and a paid two-day workshop where you can build and your own creations. No age limits Check KGH Facebook page for more details.
1-2 August, 11am-6:30pm, KGH, Thamel
Jolene
A social drama, ‘hf]lng\’ has different takes on love as both sanctuary and prison. Starring Meera Khadka, Anoj Pandey, and Nishan Khatri.
Until 14 August, 5:15pm (Except Tuesdays), Kausi Theatre, Teku
Chromatic Psyche
Experience a collective exhibition where creativity, emotion, and artistic expression come together.
Until 23 August, 10am-7pm, Annapurna Gallery, Radhe Radhe, Bhaktapur
Chhaya Friday Bazaar
Indulge in wide varieties of bakeries and other delicacies, along with handicrafts by local artisans, clothing and more. Support local businesses.
Fridays, 12pm-6pm, Chhaya Center, Thamel
Shabdhakiri: Raw Sessions
Join with close ones for an intimate evening with poetry and stories. Book seats through esewa.
1 August, 6:30pm onwards, Rs500-Rs1,500, Attic, Gyaneshwor
Music
Rock Junction
Experience electrifying performances by The Edge band and The Chumbak this weekend. Get tickets through Khalti.
1 August, Rs1,000-Rs6,000, 8pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Ghazal Evening
Enjoy a soulful musical performance by Yatsarga Band, accompanied by good food and a cosy ambience, with friends and family.
31 July, 6:30pm onwards, Bhumi Restaurant and Bar, Lazimpat
Delly Rai & KJC
Hong Kong-based musician Delly Rai, frontman of Dibya Dristi, will perform alongside musicians from Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory for the first edition of Mosaic, KJC’s new live music series.
1 August, 7pm onwards, Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory, Jhamsikhel
Apurva Tamang Live
Watch Apurva Tamang perform some of his crowd favourites and entertain the audience. An evening of pop music awaits.
14 August, Rs1,000, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel
Mark Band
Mark Band serenades the crowd this weekend with some of their greatest hits. Head to Hard Rock Cafe for some good music and great food.
31 July, 6pm-9pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg