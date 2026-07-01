Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

Chimteshwor Mahadev Hike

Chimteshwor mahadev hike

Join Hike For Nepal’s Chimteshwor Mahadev hike this weekend and walk through scenic, monsoon-fresh trails.

1 August, Rs1,000, 6:40am, Brikuti Mandap

Charcuterie and Conversations

Conversations, cocktails, connections. Sounds like your thing? Register for this networking event and meet like-minded people

31 July, Rs799, 5pm onwards, Caffeophilia, Paknajol

Lego Exhibition

Lego exhibition and workshop

Explore a curated LEGO exhibition and a paid two-day workshop where you can build and your own creations. No age limits Check KGH Facebook page for more details.

1-2 August, 11am-6:30pm, KGH, Thamel

Jolene

A social drama, ‘hf]lng\’ has different takes on love as both sanctuary and prison. Starring Meera Khadka, Anoj Pandey, and Nishan Khatri.

Until 14 August, 5:15pm (Except Tuesdays), Kausi Theatre, Teku

Chromatic Psyche

Experience a collective exhibition where creativity, emotion, and artistic expression come together.

Until 23 August, 10am-7pm, Annapurna Gallery, Radhe Radhe, Bhaktapur

Chhaya Friday Bazaar

Chhaya friday market

Indulge in wide varieties of bakeries and other delicacies, along with handicrafts by local artisans, clothing and more. Support local businesses.

Fridays, 12pm-6pm, Chhaya Center, Thamel

Shabdhakiri: Raw Sessions

Join with close ones for an intimate evening with poetry and stories. Book seats through esewa.

1 August, 6:30pm onwards, Rs500-Rs1,500, Attic, Gyaneshwor

Music

Rock Junction

Experience electrifying performances by The Edge band and The Chumbak this weekend. Get tickets through Khalti.

1 August, Rs1,000-Rs6,000, 8pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel

Ghazal Evening

Enjoy a soulful musical performance by Yatsarga Band, accompanied by good food and a cosy ambience, with friends and family. 

31 July, 6:30pm onwards, Bhumi Restaurant and Bar, Lazimpat

Delly Rai & KJC

Delly rai & kjc (music)

Hong Kong-based musician Delly Rai, frontman of Dibya Dristi, will perform alongside musicians from Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory for the first edition of Mosaic, KJC’s new live music series.

1 August, 7pm onwards, Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory, Jhamsikhel

Apurva Tamang Live

Watch Apurva Tamang perform some of his crowd favourites and entertain the audience. An evening of pop music awaits. 

14 August, Rs1,000, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel

Mark Band

Mark band

Mark Band serenades the crowd this weekend with some of their greatest hits. Head to Hard Rock Cafe for some good music and great food. 

31 July, 6pm-9pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg