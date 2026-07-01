Nepali Times

Chimteshwor Mahadev Hike

Join Hike For Nepal’s Chimteshwor Mahadev hike this weekend and walk through scenic, monsoon-fresh trails.

1 August, Rs1,000, 6:40am, Brikuti Mandap

Charcuterie and Conversations

Conversations, cocktails, connections. Sounds like your thing? Register for this networking event and meet like-minded people

31 July, Rs799, 5pm onwards, Caffeophilia, Paknajol

Lego Exhibition

Explore a curated LEGO exhibition and a paid two-day workshop where you can build and your own creations. No age limits Check KGH Facebook page for more details.

1-2 August, 11am-6:30pm, KGH, Thamel

Jolene

A social drama, ‘hf]lng\’ has different takes on love as both sanctuary and prison. Starring Meera Khadka, Anoj Pandey, and Nishan Khatri.

Until 14 August, 5:15pm (Except Tuesdays), Kausi Theatre, Teku

Chromatic Psyche

Experience a collective exhibition where creativity, emotion, and artistic expression come together.

Until 23 August, 10am-7pm, Annapurna Gallery, Radhe Radhe, Bhaktapur

Chhaya Friday Bazaar

Indulge in wide varieties of bakeries and other delicacies, along with handicrafts by local artisans, clothing and more. Support local businesses.

Fridays, 12pm-6pm, Chhaya Center, Thamel

Shabdhakiri: Raw Sessions

Join with close ones for an intimate evening with poetry and stories. Book seats through esewa.

1 August, 6:30pm onwards, Rs500-Rs1,500, Attic, Gyaneshwor