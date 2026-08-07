Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Mailung Waterfall Hike
Join Hike For Nepal’s day walking trip to Mailung Waterfall this weekend. Rejuvenate your senses through beautiful scenes of nature across the trail.
1 August, Rs1,000, 6:40 am, Bhrikuti Mandap
Whispers of Nature
This solo art exhibition by Prabha Maharjan, includes nature-inspired acrylic artworks. Stop by.
7 August, 10am-5pm, Patan Museum, Patan
Miss Menuka
Adapted from Jean-Paul Sartre’s acclaimed 1946 play La Putain Respectueuse (The Respectful Prostitute), Miss Menuka, directed by Pavitra Khadka, is the story of a Nepali sex worker.
Until 22 August, 5:15 pm (Except Tuesdays), Shilpee Theatre, Battisputali
Sharul & Seema
Add a dash of comedy to your hectic routine and laugh the evening away with Sharul from Sinagpore and Seema, a ventriloquist from Nepal.
8 August, Rs1,500, 7pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
Kathak Show
Calling all kathak enthusiasts for this one-hour kathak dance show, Anushruti by Anushilan that will keep viewers engaged with music and storytelling.
8 August, Rs500-Rs1,000, 5:30pm onwards, Rastriya Naach Ghar, Jamal
Music
Nepali Night
Culture and music take centre stage at Nepali night,. from soulful classics to recent chartbusters. Wear your best traditional attire.
7 August, Rs500, 10pm, Club 10x, Thamel
Cabaret Night
Be a part of a musical night with live saxophone and piano by Aashik Shrestha. The live performance will be made all the better with some friends and drinks.
8 August, 8pm onwards, Garrison Pub, Thamel
The Rock Legacy
Be a part of the rock music movement in Nepal through The Rock Legacy. Watch artists Sabin Rai and The Phararoh, Nabin K Bhattarai and the Atripta, and more bands perform live.
8 August, Rs1,000, 8pm, Club Nova, Thamel
Mark Band
Mark Band are set to perform some of their soulful tracks. Go with friends and family, enjoy good food and drinks.
7 August, 6pm-10pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Durbar Marg
Apurva Tamang Live
Watch Apurva Tamang perform some of his crowd favourite pop hits and entertain the audience.
14 August, Rs1000, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel