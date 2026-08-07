Nepali Times

Mailung Waterfall Hike

Join Hike For Nepal’s day walking trip to Mailung Waterfall this weekend. Rejuvenate your senses through beautiful scenes of nature across the trail.

1 August, Rs1,000, 6:40 am, Bhrikuti Mandap

Whispers of Nature

This solo art exhibition by Prabha Maharjan, includes nature-inspired acrylic artworks. Stop by.

7 August, 10am-5pm, Patan Museum, Patan

Miss Menuka

Adapted from Jean-Paul Sartre’s acclaimed 1946 play La Putain Respectueuse (The Respectful Prostitute), Miss Menuka, directed by Pavitra Khadka, is the story of a Nepali sex worker.

Until 22 August, 5:15 pm (Except Tuesdays), Shilpee Theatre, Battisputali

Sharul & Seema

Add a dash of comedy to your hectic routine and laugh the evening away with Sharul from Sinagpore and Seema, a ventriloquist from Nepal.

8 August, Rs1,500, 7pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

Kathak Show

Calling all kathak enthusiasts for this one-hour kathak dance show, Anushruti by Anushilan that will keep viewers engaged with music and storytelling.

8 August, Rs500-Rs1,000, 5:30pm onwards, Rastriya Naach Ghar, Jamal