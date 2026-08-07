Nepali Times

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Events

Mailung Waterfall Hike

Mailung waterfall hike

Join Hike For Nepal’s day walking trip to Mailung Waterfall this weekend. Rejuvenate your senses through beautiful scenes of nature across the trail.

1 August, Rs1,000, 6:40 am, Bhrikuti Mandap

Whispers of Nature

This solo art exhibition by Prabha Maharjan, includes nature-inspired acrylic artworks. Stop by.

7 August, 10am-5pm, Patan Museum, Patan

Miss Menuka

Miss menuka

Adapted from Jean-Paul Sartre’s acclaimed 1946 play La Putain Respectueuse (The Respectful Prostitute), Miss Menuka, directed by Pavitra Khadka, is the story of a Nepali sex worker.

Until 22 August, 5:15 pm (Except Tuesdays), Shilpee Theatre, Battisputali

Sharul & Seema

Add a dash of comedy to your hectic routine and laugh the evening away with Sharul from Sinagpore and Seema, a ventriloquist from Nepal.

8 August, Rs1,500, 7pm onwards, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

Kathak Show

Kathak show

Calling all kathak enthusiasts for this one-hour kathak dance show, Anushruti by Anushilan that will keep viewers engaged with music and storytelling.

8 August, Rs500-Rs1,000, 5:30pm onwards, Rastriya Naach Ghar, Jamal

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Music

Nepali Night

Culture and music take centre stage at Nepali night,. from soulful classics to recent chartbusters. Wear your best traditional attire.

7 August, Rs500, 10pm, Club 10x, Thamel

Cabaret Night

Be a part of a musical night with live saxophone and piano by Aashik Shrestha. The live performance will be made all the better with some friends and drinks.

8 August, 8pm onwards, Garrison Pub, Thamel

The Rock Legacy

Sabin rai & the pharaoh (music)

Be a part of the rock music movement in Nepal through The Rock Legacy. Watch artists Sabin Rai and The Phararoh, Nabin K Bhattarai and the Atripta, and more bands perform live.

8 August, Rs1,000, 8pm, Club Nova, Thamel

Mark Band

Mark Band are set to perform some of their soulful tracks. Go with friends and family, enjoy good food and drinks.

7 August, 6pm-10pm, Hard Rock Cafe, Durbar Marg

Apurva Tamang Live

Apurva tamang live

Watch Apurva Tamang perform some of his crowd favourite pop hits and entertain the audience.

14 August, Rs1000, 7pm onwards, XO Club, Thamel