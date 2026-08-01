Nepali Times

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Archive: Week of

Events

Sursing Waterfall Hike 

Sursing waterfall hike

Enjoy scenic views along the trails on a rejuvenating hike to the Sursing waterfall this weekend.

15 August, Rs2,000, 5:45 am, Brikuti Mandap

Bird photo exhibition

See award-winning photographs on display from the National Bird Photo Contest 2026 Exhibition, organised by Bird Conservation Nepal. Entrance is free.

Till 17 August, 11am-5pm, Nepal Art Council, Baber Mahal

Game Tournament 

Bluff momo

Play Bluff Momo, a bluff game by Tumlet. Winners will be awarded prizes. Join for a day of games, competition, connection, and music. 

22 August, Rs250, 2pm onwards, Dhokaima Cafe, Patan Dhoka 

2 Hearts 1 Canvas 

Sri Lankan artist couple, Dr Manoranjana Herath and Nilanthi Dilini Perгега put up their artworks on display. 

14 August-9 September, Kala Salon, Chhaya Center, Thamel 

Area 13 Market 

Area 13 market

Visit the weekly Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday. Support local businesses.

Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni 

Poetry Event 

Shabdakiri Saanjh is for those into poetry and literature. Join for an evening of poetry and stories.  

22 August, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha 

Music

Jazz Night 

Moksh is set to screen La La Land as part of its Jazz night. Enjoy some jazz music after the movie ends. 

16 August, Rs1,000, 5:30pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel 

The Elephant Jam 

Shaurya Bastola will be performing live to support two rescued elephants, Eva and Lhamo. Be part of this musical cause.

15 August, 2pm onwards, Eden, Sanepa 

Shaan in Nepal 

Shaan

Noted Bollywood singer Shaan will be live in Nepal next week. Sing along to his biggest hits throughout the night.

22 August, Rs4,000, 9pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel 

Amit Jung and Gorkhey 

Watch Amit Jung & Gorkhey and Thuma Souls perform and entertain the audience. Join for an evening with delicious food and drinks. 

16 August, 6pm, Shisha Lounge & Bar, Chaksibari, Thamel 

Jessica Lynn @ KJC

Jessica lynn

American singer-songwriter Jessica Lynn joins Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory for Sound & Story: Songwriting & Music Composition. The half-day workshop will explore the creative process behind developing a song. Register at https://shorturl.at/6Sbsy.

24 August, Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory