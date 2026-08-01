Nepali Times

About Town
Archive: Week of
Events
Sursing Waterfall Hike
Enjoy scenic views along the trails on a rejuvenating hike to the Sursing waterfall this weekend.
15 August, Rs2,000, 5:45 am, Brikuti Mandap
Bird photo exhibition
See award-winning photographs on display from the National Bird Photo Contest 2026 Exhibition, organised by Bird Conservation Nepal. Entrance is free.
Till 17 August, 11am-5pm, Nepal Art Council, Baber Mahal
Game Tournament
Play Bluff Momo, a bluff game by Tumlet. Winners will be awarded prizes. Join for a day of games, competition, connection, and music.
22 August, Rs250, 2pm onwards, Dhokaima Cafe, Patan Dhoka
2 Hearts 1 Canvas
Sri Lankan artist couple, Dr Manoranjana Herath and Nilanthi Dilini Perгега put up their artworks on display.
14 August-9 September, Kala Salon, Chhaya Center, Thamel
Area 13 Market
Visit the weekly Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday. Support local businesses.
Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni
Poetry Event
Shabdakiri Saanjh is for those into poetry and literature. Join for an evening of poetry and stories.
22 August, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha
Music
Jazz Night
Moksh is set to screen La La Land as part of its Jazz night. Enjoy some jazz music after the movie ends.
16 August, Rs1,000, 5:30pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel
The Elephant Jam
Shaurya Bastola will be performing live to support two rescued elephants, Eva and Lhamo. Be part of this musical cause.
15 August, 2pm onwards, Eden, Sanepa
Shaan in Nepal
Noted Bollywood singer Shaan will be live in Nepal next week. Sing along to his biggest hits throughout the night.
22 August, Rs4,000, 9pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Amit Jung and Gorkhey
Watch Amit Jung & Gorkhey and Thuma Souls perform and entertain the audience. Join for an evening with delicious food and drinks.
16 August, 6pm, Shisha Lounge & Bar, Chaksibari, Thamel
Jessica Lynn @ KJC
American singer-songwriter Jessica Lynn joins Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory for Sound & Story: Songwriting & Music Composition. The half-day workshop will explore the creative process behind developing a song. Register at https://shorturl.at/6Sbsy.
24 August, Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory