Nepali Times

Sursing Waterfall Hike

Enjoy scenic views along the trails on a rejuvenating hike to the Sursing waterfall this weekend.

15 August, Rs2,000, 5:45 am, Brikuti Mandap

Bird photo exhibition

See award-winning photographs on display from the National Bird Photo Contest 2026 Exhibition, organised by Bird Conservation Nepal. Entrance is free.

Till 17 August, 11am-5pm, Nepal Art Council, Baber Mahal

Game Tournament

Play Bluff Momo, a bluff game by Tumlet. Winners will be awarded prizes. Join for a day of games, competition, connection, and music.

22 August, Rs250, 2pm onwards, Dhokaima Cafe, Patan Dhoka

2 Hearts 1 Canvas

Sri Lankan artist couple, Dr Manoranjana Herath and Nilanthi Dilini Perгега put up their artworks on display.

14 August-9 September, Kala Salon, Chhaya Center, Thamel

Area 13 Market

Visit the weekly Area 13 Market and enjoy live music, food stalls, games and more. They also have a night market every Wednesday. Support local businesses.

Every Saturday, 2pm-8pm, Area 13, Chhauni

Poetry Event

Shabdakiri Saanjh is for those into poetry and literature. Join for an evening of poetry and stories.

22 August, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha