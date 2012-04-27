The debate in the UCPN-M has taken a new turn. Earlier, we were supporting Pushpa Kamal Dahal as our presidential candidate, but now this is no longer the case. We have come to realise that absolute power tends to corrupt even the most honest and upright person. The presidential system is also a kind of parliamentary model which where people will be directly voting for their ruler. However, such a system puts power solely in the hands of one person which is worrying.

In Nepal, we can look for alternatives and get national and state assemblies to elect an executive. Parliament, legislature and electoral representation are integral parts of modern political system, but not all of them are empowered. Even the Chinese have a national assembly of representatives, but it is not a parliament. A genuine representative body is sovereign and empowered. Only such a body can choose the right presidential or prime ministerial candidate.

