BIRGANJ -Nepal Journalist Federation's Parsa Division Adviser and Publisher/Editor of the Gramin Samachar, Bhadranath Adhikari, who was released on Sunday has accused the Mid-Zonal Regional Administrator Rabindra Chakraborty of illegally arresting and mentally torturing him. Adhikari was released after a few strings were pulled but only on the condition that the managing editor of the paper Raghab Saha would be produced before the police. Adhikari was taken into police custody without a warrant at 10AM last Friday on the orders of Regional Administrator Chakraborty. Adhikari, who supports the king's direct rule, was first taken to the Ward Police Office Birta, transferred to the District Police Office in Parsa and then sent to the Mid-Zonal Regional Administrator's office in Hetauda that very day. Speaking to colleagues at the Nepal Journalists Federation Parsa, Adhikari said he wasn't even allowed to call his family members.