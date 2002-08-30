Sustainable Solutions, Nepal and Cognito Software of New Zealand have begun selling a newly-developed accounting software, which the promoters say is adapted to suit the needs of Nepali businesses. The new software is said to include forms for Value Added Tax, and trial versions can be downloaded from www.moneyworks.com.np. Sustainable Solutions says it is also planning to release a simplified version of the software that is to be marketed as Cashworks.
Accounting aide
Business Briefs | From Issue #109 (August 30 - September 5, 2002)