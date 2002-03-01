Puskar Gautam in ("Red Terror", #80) takes pains to side with the political mainstream, but hesitates to state the obvious about the Maoists: that India is fighting a proxy war in Nepal in the guise of the Maoist movement. I am surprised that an ex-commander with such a fine understanding of "red terror" misses the point about the logistical, weapons, training and other support the Maoists get from India. Our efforts are mistargeted. Nepal doesn't have internal enemies, our enemies have always been external, and they have always taken advantage of the open international boarder we unfortunately share with India.



Bipin Adhikari

Bangkok

