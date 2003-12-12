I read 'Achham's agony' (#172) by Rabi Dhami and Rajendra Nath with tears in my eyes. I am now living in the United States, but am from a middle-class family in Doti. I spent my boyhood in those hills of mid-western Nepal. Every sentence in that article seared my heart: I felt for the villagers of my homeland, their hardships, misery and suffering. They are Nepalis who were already the most neglected and poverty-stricken in Nepal, now they are caught in this dance of death between the Maoists and the army. For god's sake, leave the people of Doti, Accham and Bajura where they are. Don't force them to leave their villages, help them to stay. They are already the poorest Nepalis, they don't deserve this brutality.



Subrath Shrestha

Bridgeport, CT, USA



