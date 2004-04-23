It's a terrible life for the security forces: days spent in the scorching heat on an empty stomach, waiting for orders from superiors and always on the ready for an attack launched by protestors. Even when rocks and bricks fly and find their mark, they cannot retaliate without orders. "Look at how the demonstrators are attacking us, don't we have any human rights?" asks a security personnel wearing a broken helmet. He adds that the security forces never had to confront such a situation until the demonstrators took to the street. Now they have to report for duty at odd hours and under difficult situations.According to the District Police Office, more than 1,600 security personnel were posted in the Valley's trouble spots. More than 40 have been seriously injured. The Home Ministry's joint secretary Umesh Mainali admits that the government hasn't made proper arrangements for the forces. "Due to our limited resources we are obliged to make them to go hungry," says Mainali.Police officer Dipak Ranjit says that the security forces restrain themselves despite severe provocation from demonstrators. "They are just following orders from the government," says Ranjit. The agitation leaders should think of what the police have to face before throwing bricks at them he adds. Ranjit is concerned that demonstrators are dehumanising security personnel, even as human rights activists are vocally supporting the former.