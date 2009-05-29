MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

In the bomb blast that shook the Assumption Catholic Church at Bhanimandal, Lalitpur on Saturday, two people died, including a ninth grader from St Mary's School. Among the 14 injured in the blast, six are in a critical state. Underground radical Hindu group Nepal Defence Army, claimed responsibility for this condemnable act.

Given that the blast took place during the Saturday service when a large number of worshippers had gathered in the church, the aim was clearly to terrorise people. Nepal Defence Army is the same group that was responsible for the bomb blast at Choti Jamai Mosque in Biratnagar two years ago which killed three people. These criminal acts should be condemned by all and every attempt should be made to punish them by law.

The pamphlets found on the premises demanded that Nepal - now secular - be restored to a Hindu state. The act may have been committed in the name of religion but in fact, it is nothing but an inhuman cowardly crime. We have to maintain the religious tolerance that has always been a part of Nepali unity. The police and the church should be very sensitive to this issue.

The politics of today is so rooted in violence that even the criminals have started using the mask of politics or religion as an excuse for the monstrous acts they commit. Whatever the motive, the victims are innocent civilians and such an act cannot be forgiven. Nepalis are free to practice the religion they choose. Religion should not be a reason for conflict.