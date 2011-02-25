The Constitutional Committee has still not been able to resolve controversial issues in the statute due to the apathy of party leaders. The committee has already completed a round of discussions on all six reports presented by the Constituent Assembly and garnered consensus on 130 contentious issues. But more than 80 issues still remain unresolved mainly because party leaders don't care to attend the meetings. The parties still haven't formed a common view on what the governance system, the electoral system, and the mode of cabinet formation will be, let alone decide on complex issues like state restructuring.

The main reason party leaders have not shown interest is because they are obsessed with power politics. Little do they realise that constitution writing and power politics need to be kept separate. If the parties don't write the constitution in three months how are they going to face the people? It will not be easy to extend the deadline this time. The party leaderships have to rise above petty ambitions and work towards the national interest if they are to fulfill the people's mandate. Otherwise nothing will save them from the public outrage that will follow.

READ ALSO:

"Maoists will join the government"

Solar Darbar

Tea history erased

Stand by your words

Pokhara flies