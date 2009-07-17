The budget that the finance minister presented for the fiscal year 2009-2010 in the parliament on Monday is the biggest one so far, amounting to 285 billion. While the main focus of the expenditures should be on the marginalised communities, the budget should also make sure that no Nepali citizen is left behind. This budget does address the needs and development of the groups that have thus far been discriminated against. The budget also focusses on ways to tackle inflation, which is a positive step. But this is a country where leaders put the interest of their political parties before the people all the time. There's so much political corruption that we fear that these positive plans will not be translated into action. Time will tell whether the present government has the wisdom, political will and foresight to implement such an ambitious budget.