

MIN BAJRACHARYA

The UML leadership's decision to hold a referendum on the fate of the monarchy is causing under confusion. This was not expected from UML, which has always said that a democratic republic was their main political agenda. On the one hand, they want to establish a republic by throwing away the monarchy. On the other, they are also keen to pull a politically inactive king into mainstream politics by pushing the option of a referendum on the monarchy.

Everyone is surprised at dubious policy of the UML. The UML's idea of holding a referendum will create more political complexities and push the monarch towards politics whether he wants to be involved or not. There is also every possibility of a new party emerging, headed by the king.

Political gurus conclude that the king and his loyal royalists will do anything to ensure that the referendum is in favour of the monarchy. It is time the UML opened its eyes and withdrew its proposal referendum unless they want the king back in action.