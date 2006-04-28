The remaining 16 prominent human rights activists, doctors, academics and journalists who were among 24 deatined on 8 April for defying curfew orders outside the Teaching Hospital have been released by the Kathmandu CDO.



The 24 included Padma Ratna Tuladhar, Laxman Aryal, and Damand Nath Dhungana and had been issuing strong pro-democracy statements from their detention centre in Duwakot near Bhaktapur. On Sunday, they released a wide-circulated open letter to Kathmandu-based ambassadors strongly critical of their support for the king's first offer asking the parties to nominate a prime minister.



Also released on Tuesday were human rights activist Devendra Raj Pandey, Krishna Pahadi, Shyam Shrestha and Mathura Shrestha who had been in detention since February 1 2006.



Among the others to be released from Duwakot were human rights activist, Charan Prasai, Kanak Dixit, Dr Madhu Ghimire, Kapil Shrestha and others.

WEB EXCLUSIVE | PHOTO GALLERY



FLAG WAVING: People started gathering in thousands at Gongabu for Tuesday's victory rallies. (PIC: MARTY LOGAN)



WE'RE WITH YOU: Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel tries to pacify a crowd shouting in support of constituent assembly outside Girija Prasad Koirala's residence where the leaders of the seven parties were meeting. (KIRAN PANDAY)



VIEWFINDERS: SPA leaders talking to the press after the meeting. (KIRAN PANDAY)



I AM SORRY: Young demonstrators at Kalanki with a placard depicting King Gyanendra.(KIRAN PANDAY)

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