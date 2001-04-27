The Airline Operators Association of Nepal announced this week that it was suspending the membership of Buddha Airlines for putting out misleading information regarding their flights and services. The action follows a prolonged media campaign by Buddha Airlines that said that their aircraft were the only ones that did not make it to a list of ageing aircraft put out by Flight International in their Ageing Airliner Census 2000. The campaign was met with a disclaimer by Necon Airlines, which said their aircraft did not figure in the list either and urged customers not to be ?led astray?.