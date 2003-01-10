Nepal and the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an agreement for the proposed Commercial Agriculture Development Project (CADP). ADB country director Richard Vokes said the proposed project, supported under the Japan Special Fund, would support the Nepal government's efforts to improve income and employment opportunities for marginal and small farmers and women. The project would promote high-value crop production, processing and marketing through sustainable commercialisation of agriculture in 11 districts of the Eastern Development Region.